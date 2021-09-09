Waco High faces Killeen in Thursday spotlight, looking for 1st win

The Waco High Lions and Killeen Kangaroos will renew their rivalry at 7 p.m. on Thursday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
Waco High and Killeen have met on the football field in most years going back to Waco ISD’s consolidation of Jefferson-Moore, Richfield and the old Waco High in 1986, including four straight seasons from 2016-2019. However, the truncated 6A schedule a year ago due to COVID-19 protocols kept the Lions and Kangaroos from playing each other.
When last they met, Killeen handed Waco High a 37-7 defeat in the final week of the regular season in 2019, which was the finale for both as neither team made the playoffs.
This time around, Waco High (0-2) is looking for its first win under new coach Linden Heldt. Killeen (1-1) comes to town riding the momentum of a 22-17 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson last week. Kangaroos running back Emory Arthur ran 52 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter as Killeen finished off a rally that evened its record.
Hutto defeated the Lions, 27-14, in the annual Derrick Johnson Classic last week.
SUPER CENTEX PODCAST
The Trib's Chad Conine and Brice Cherry compare Lorena's Ray Biles to former Waco High coach Johnny Tusa in his willingness to tackle big nondistrict challenges. Check out that conversation and more at WacoTrib.com, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
