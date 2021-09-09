Waco High faces Killeen in Thursday spotlight, looking for 1st win

The Waco High Lions and Killeen Kangaroos will renew their rivalry at 7 p.m. on Thursday night at Waco ISD Stadium.

Waco High and Killeen have met on the football field in most years going back to Waco ISD’s consolidation of Jefferson-Moore, Richfield and the old Waco High in 1986, including four straight seasons from 2016-2019. However, the truncated 6A schedule a year ago due to COVID-19 protocols kept the Lions and Kangaroos from playing each other.

When last they met, Killeen handed Waco High a 37-7 defeat in the final week of the regular season in 2019, which was the finale for both as neither team made the playoffs.

This time around, Waco High (0-2) is looking for its first win under new coach Linden Heldt. Killeen (1-1) comes to town riding the momentum of a 22-17 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson last week. Kangaroos running back Emory Arthur ran 52 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter as Killeen finished off a rally that evened its record.

Hutto defeated the Lions, 27-14, in the annual Derrick Johnson Classic last week.

