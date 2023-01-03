Waco High girls roll to 43-31 win over Lake Belton

Ciarra Shaw hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points as the Waco High girls basketball squad surged past Lake Belton with a 43-31 win on Tuesday night as the two squads continued district play following the winter break.

The Lady Lions are now 9-10 on the season and 2-2 in district play while the Lady Broncos fell to 5-12 and 0-2.

Waco High set the tone in the first half, kicking off the scoring on an 8-2 run to get ahead early. Lake Belton cut the lead in half with a jumper by senior guard Isabella Hinds.

Following a Lion free throw, Lady Bronco senior center Trinity Fly answered with a layup. Shaw hit the first of her 3-pointers to double the gap. The squads traded buckets and Lake Belton closed out the quarter on a pair of free shots.

The Lady Broncos opened the second quarter on a jumper and then swapped layups with the Lady Lions before fouling to give up a pair of free throws which Waco High senior forward Faith Watson aced. She then added a layup in the ensuing possession.

Hinds hit a jumper a minute later, but Waco High held Lake Belton scoreless for the remainder of the half, going into the break on a 4-0 run and a 24-16 advantage.

Out of the break, the Lady Lions had difficulty landing shots and were outscored 8-6 in the third quarter. Lady Bronco junior guard Cassidy Gladney opened the second half scoring with a layup to which Waco High junior guard Iryanna Goodman responded with a jumper.

Lake Belton got past the 20-point mark on a layup by junior forward Aijah Bailey-Ray on an assist by junior guard Ella Wagner. Gladney added another about a minute later following a pair of missed free throws by Shaw.

The Lady Lions found some footing as senior forward Essynce Watson dropped a bucket on a rebound and senior guard Asharah Thibodeaux aced two from the charity stripe. Bailey-Ray snuck in a jumper for the Broncos to end the quarter.

Waco High held Lake Belton to second points in the final quarter, ramping up the offense.

Fly hit a jumper to keep the Lady Broncos within four, but Shaw executed two e-pointers to pull the Lady Lions ahead into a double-digit lead. Thibodeaux followed with a layup to make it 38-26.

Sophomore forward Allie Uzzell broke Lake Belton’s three-minute scoring drought with a layup halfway through the quarter. It would take about another two minutes for either team to score again as Lady Broncos junior forward Angelina DeLeon picked up a foul on a second-chance jumper for Lake Belton’s final score of the night.

Waco High closed out the game with several trips to the free throw line, going 5-for-7 in free shots during the last two minutes of the game. The Lady Lions were 11-for 24 overall from the line against Lake Belton.

District play will continue on Friday as Waco High travels to face Belton at 7 p.m. and the Lady Broncos host Killeen at 7 p.m. as well.

No. 8 Lorena 45, Cameron Yoe 19

LORENA — The eighth-ranked Lady Leopards stayed perfect in District 19-3A action with another stifling defensive effort.

Lorena improves to 20-4 overall and 4-0 in district play, tied with Academy atop the district.

Leigh Jespersen poured in 17 points for Lorena, almost matching the Lady Yoe by herself. Addison Rohde contributed 11.

Boys University 46, Belton 41

Never leave a University game early. The Trojans — who had a couple of buzzer-beating wins last season — grabbed another one to improve to 2-0 in District 22-5A action.

University scored the winning bucket with 3.3 seconds remaining on a Dre Rutledge basket, and then freshman guard London Smith iced the win with a pair of clutch free throws.

University is tied with Ellison and Shoemaker for the district lead at 2-0.

Connally 66, Round Rock Ignite 44

The Cadets picked up another solid win with a typically balanced scoring effort.

Kaiden Turner went for 14 points for Connally (16-4), while Jylon Nobles added 13 and Kobe Black scored 12. Connally will play its final nondistrict game Friday at Dallas St. Mark’s.