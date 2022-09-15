Waco High heads to Midlothian looking to regroup

Waco High (1-2, 0-1) at Midlothian (3-0, 1-0)

Waco High was unable to ride the high of its first win this season after snapping at 17-game losing streak against Dallas White, falling to Granbury in a brutal 45-3 loss to open District 4-5A Div. I play. The Lions were caught off guard offensively after losing starting quarterback RJ Young to injury, with Isaiah Ruiz taking his place.

“Obviously we had an injury at quarterback and that made things dramatically different on offense,” Waco High coach Linden Heldt said. “So we were unable to plan heavy for that last week because everything was in flux. This week, we feel like we have a little bit of a better plan on how to deal with that moving forward.”

Ruiz completed 16 of his 19 passing attempts for 60 yards but also suffered an interception. Waco High managed just 184 offensive yards. Defensively, the Lions had a strong start, forcing two three-and-outs to start the game, four in the first five possessions, but were ultimately worn down by the unbeaten Pirates. Against an undefeated Midlothian team on the road, Heldt noted that his team will have to be more consistent.

“We got to block better up front and we’ve got to execute at the quarterback position. Offensively, I think that’s pretty clear,” Heldt said. “Defensively, we’ve got to play consistent. We can’t have four three-and-outs in the first five possessions and then start letting things go or getting lost in the flow of the game and losing our keys. We got to stay detailed and focused for the entire game.”

One of the few bright spots for the Lions in the loss to Granbury was junior running back Lazavier Amos, who led the team with 50 rushing yards on four carries. The numbers don’t tell the whole story, however.

“He’s a great athlete but he’s a committed guy,” Heldt said of Amos. “I mean, he’s one of our guys that’s a leader at the forefront. He gives us a weapon on both the offensive and defensive sides. So he’s able to really produce for us because of his commitment to himself as well as the team in regards to getting better day-in, day-out. He is a football player. He’s not just a one-way guy or an athlete of some sort. He is a football player.”

Waco High will likely have to rely on Amos even more this week as the Lions will be without leading rusher Omarion Delao, who will be out of the game due to non-injury related causes, Heldt said.