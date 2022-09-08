Waco High Lions hunting for another win in Thursday district opener

Waco High breathed a sigh of relief after breaking a 17-game losing streak last weekend, but as thrilling as earning the win was, the Lions are pivoting into district play this week.

“I think obviously that was an important step in our program’s progression and growth,” said Waco High head coach Linden Heldt. “That was a big time win for our kids and community and our coaches. Everybody’s pretty excited about that. But we’ve got to get ready for this one tomorrow. So, it’s a short lived kind of feeling.”

It was a quick turnaround for Waco High to prepare for the Pirates, however, thanks to Labor Day, the team was able to log in some extra reps outside of normal practice time, thanks to no school on Monday. The Lions will be up against a solid defense in Granbury, which is coming off victories over Carrollton Creekview and Lake Worth.

“Granbury’s leading our district in defense right now so we’ve got to be ready for that,” Heldt said. “The thing that made us successful last week was our ability to control the line of scrimmage on both sides. We were able to control it up front defensively. We were able to control it up front offensively in regards to the run game and being able to just get bodies moved. So we need to do the same thing tomorrow night for us to be successful.”

According to Heldt, starting District 4-5A Div. I play with a win would continue to build trust and confidence in a program that hasn’t seen consistency in the win column for quite some time. Waco High is still inching toward its goals but success doesn’t happen overnight.

“It’s been four years here of not even having two wins in a season and so you get two wins in a season and you’re already pointing up,” Heldt said. “I think what it does is, it just continues to build trust in the program, the coaches and what we’re trying to build with our kids, community, everybody. In that regard, it begins to push the needle even further in that direction and showing that we’re trying to do the right things and push things the right way.

“That doesn’t mean we have arrived. It doesn’t mean that we’re going to be state champs by any means. But what that means is that we are getting closer to our goal and we are beginning to climb them now. I think that’s significant.”