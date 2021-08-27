Waco High opens with some sizzle, some fizzle in loss to West Mesquite

MESQUITE — New Waco High head coach Linden Heldt’s season debut featured plenty of offensive fireworks, but just as many miscues, which the Lions couldn’t overcome in falling to West Mesquite, 34-17, Friday night at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
“We just started too slow tonight, too slow. We got in the flow of the game, but we’ve got a lot of young kids and I think the speed of the game surprised them some, and we made too many mistakes,” Heldt said.
Lions junior quarterback Thomas Chandler was at times dynamic, leading his team to two touchdowns and cutting to deficit to three points in the third quarter. But two key interceptions and a late fourth-quarter, fourth-down incompletion doomed the Lions (0-1) despite a spirited effort.
“I think we could have done better as an offense. I think I could have done better,” Chandler said. “We can do better, but our goal is still the playoffs. That’s what we want, that’s what we can do.”
After a 21-yard touchdown pass from Chandler to sophomore Reggie Lewis and an extra point kick by Tyler Black, the Lions clearly had the momentum, trailing 20-17 with 5 05 left in the third quarter.
But the Wranglers answered with a touchdown pass of their own from quarterback Craig Dale to TJ Turner, making the score, 27-17, headed into the fourth quarter.
Waco was poised for another comeback, but Chandler was intercepted at the West Mesquite 32 by Isaak Sandoval, who returned it 24 yards to set up the final West Mesquite touchdown, a two-yard run by Dale.
Lewis intercepted a Wrangers pass late in the fourth quarter at his own 15-yard-line, but a fourth down Waco incompletion ended the final Waco hopes.
“I think we can get better, because the kids never gave up and kept learning, and that’s what we want to see,” Heldt said.
Chandler started the third quarter much like the first two, dynamically leading the Waco High offense to the first score of the second half. A mixture of running and passing brought the ball down to the 25-yard line and the second big fourth down of the game.
This time, Chandler handed to Omarion Delao for a three-yard burst up the middle for the first down. On the next play, Chandler swung a short swing pass to sophomore Lewis, who benefitted from some nice blocks along the sideline and took the pass in for a 21-yard touchdown.
Chandler was the first half offensive spark for the Lions, who fell behind 7-0 on the second play of the game, but kept coming back.
Chandler’s runs from behind the line of scrimmage were responsible for most of the first-half offense for the Lions in their new offensive scheme.
He connected with wide receiver Chris Dowdy with two long passes, including a 21-yard catch over the middle late in the first quarter which led to a 32-yard field goal by Black, the first points of the new season for Waco.
Trailing 20-3 early in the second quarter, Waco High took a short punt from West Mesquite and moved in for its first touchdown of the year. The key play in the 35-yard drive was a fourth-and-three when Heldt waved off another field goal attempt by Black and went for a first down.
Chandler kept the ball himself and move around right end into a wide area for a first down at the 10-yard-line.
A pass interference call near the goal line moved to ball to the 3-yard-line, then one play later junior running back Delao plowed over for a touchdown. Black kicked the extra point and it was 20-10 with 5:55 left in the first half.
After another defensive stop by Waco, Chandler had the Lions moving again. He fired a 56-yard pass-and-catch to star Braylen Martinez, which moved the ball down to the 18-yard-line with 1:07 left in the quarter.
Two plays later, disaster struck when Chandler was intercepted just across the goal line when he tried to throw it to Martinez facing double coverage.
The Wranglers tried to get one more score before halftime, but once again the Lions defense was up to the task. Defensive standout JaMarcus Carprew sacked West Mesquite quarterback Dale to snuff a late drive, throwing his fist in the air to celebrate.