Waco High opens with some sizzle, some fizzle in loss to West Mesquite

He connected with wide receiver Chris Dowdy with two long passes, including a 21-yard catch over the middle late in the first quarter which led to a 32-yard field goal by Black, the first points of the new season for Waco.

Trailing 20-3 early in the second quarter, Waco High took a short punt from West Mesquite and moved in for its first touchdown of the year. The key play in the 35-yard drive was a fourth-and-three when Heldt waved off another field goal attempt by Black and went for a first down.

Chandler kept the ball himself and move around right end into a wide area for a first down at the 10-yard-line.

A pass interference call near the goal line moved to ball to the 3-yard-line, then one play later junior running back Delao plowed over for a touchdown. Black kicked the extra point and it was 20-10 with 5:55 left in the first half.

After another defensive stop by Waco, Chandler had the Lions moving again. He fired a 56-yard pass-and-catch to star Braylen Martinez, which moved the ball down to the 18-yard-line with 1:07 left in the quarter.

Two plays later, disaster struck when Chandler was intercepted just across the goal line when he tried to throw it to Martinez facing double coverage.