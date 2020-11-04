Waco High QB, Lorena LB win Trib Players of the Week

Lorena linebacker Callan Weaver edged out teammate Cade Walker for the WacoTrib.com Defensive Player of the Week. Weaver had 16 tackles, 2 TFLs and a forced fumble in the Leopards’ 48-14 win over Caldwell on Friday. Walker received 772 votes in the poll, 148 more than Walker.

Waco High quarterback Sean Mooney, who threw for 145 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score in a loss to Midway, won the Offensive Player of the Week vote.

The Player of the Week polls are made up from entries in the weekly Honor Roll. Coaches can nominate players for the Honor Roll each week by emailing Trib sportswriter Chad Conine at chad.conine@wacotrib.com. Nominees must be received by 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.