Waco High QB, Lorena LB win Trib Players of the Week
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Waco High QB, Lorena LB win Trib Players of the Week

Lorena linebacker Callan Weaver edged out teammate Cade Walker for the WacoTrib.com Defensive Player of the Week. Weaver had 16 tackles, 2 TFLs and a forced fumble in the Leopards’ 48-14 win over Caldwell on Friday. Walker received 772 votes in the poll, 148 more than Walker.

Waco High quarterback Sean Mooney, who threw for 145 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score in a loss to Midway, won the Offensive Player of the Week vote.

The Player of the Week polls are made up from entries in the weekly Honor Roll. Coaches can nominate players for the Honor Roll each week by emailing Trib sportswriter Chad Conine at chad.conine@wacotrib.com. Nominees must be received by 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Lorena - Callan Weaver

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

The Trib's Brice Cherry and Chad Conine examine whether Troy's Zach Hrbacek will break the Centex all-time rushing mark this week, and dig into what makes high school football better than politics. Check it out at WacoTrib.com.

PRESEASON SUPER CENTEX GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM

Pos Player Cl Ht Pts Reb School

G Sofi Stalker Jr 5-4 18.2 6.0 Abbott

G Reagan Hand So 5-6 13.5 5.3 Axtell

G Bailey Burbidge Sr 5-5 10.1 3.3 Lorena

G Yasmen Maxwell Sr 5-6 12.3 9.0 Marlin

G Allaiya Jones Sr 5-8 11.5 5.0 Gatesville

G Ellie Ward Sr 5-7 20.0 8.0 Reicher

F Ali Guereca Sr 5-8 20.3 8.1 Iredell

F Brooke Ashcraft Sr 5-8 12.0 8.0 Robinson

F Graycee Mosley Jr 5-9 19.1 9.8 Troy

P Brylee Smith Sr 6-2 13.0 7.3 China Spring

P Aniya Williams Sr 6-1 14.0 16.4 Marlin

P Kylee Jones Sr 5-11 12.3 7.5 West

* Statistics are from the 2019-20 season

