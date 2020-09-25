Waco High rallies for 32-23 win in season opener

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It took Waco High nine games to record its first win in 2019.

In 2020, the Lions did it on their first try.

In a roller coaster season opener, the Lions scored the last two touchdowns in the fourth quarter as they overcame West Mesquite for a 32-23 win Friday night at WISD Stadium.

Coming off a 1-9 season, the win will be a confidence booster for Waco High coach Kwame Cavil’s team. The Lions’ defense forced five turnovers, including three fumbles and a pair of interceptions. Marvion Huitt’s pick at Waco High’s 15 helped seal the win with 3:35 remaining.

Waco High senior quarterback Nate Reyna delivered a solid performance as he hit 12 of 16 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Braylon Martinez scored three times for the Lions as he made touchdown catches of 45 and seven yards and ran for a 20-yard score.

Martinez came up big when the Lions needed it the most as he scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns. They were Waco High’s first points since scoring 19 in the first quarter.

After the Wranglers scored 23 straight points, the Lions answered when Martinez ran for a 20-yard touchdown on a reverse on fourth-and-eight for a 25-23 lead with 9:06 left in the game.