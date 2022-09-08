Waco High, Teague, Aquilla players win Trib's Week 2 fan vote

Waco High running back Omarion Delao was voted Offensive Player of the Week while Teague picked up its second honoree of the season in defensive back Caden Gonzales who received Defensive Player of the Week.

Aquilla’s Hagen Williams took the Six-Man Player of the Week award.

Delao was responsible for 21 carries and 183 yards during the Lions’ 45-27 victory over Dallas White last Friday, aiding Waco High in its first win since 2020. He received 27 percent of the vote in the category.

Gonzales posted a plucky performance in Teague’s 29-14 loss to New Waverly, totaling 11 tackles, two for a loss, and two pass breakups. He received 29 percent of the vote.

Williams carried Aquilla to a 52-40 win over Milford last week, recording 24 carries for 233 yards while going 2-for-4 for 58 yards in the air on offense and putting up 15 tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception on defense. He received 61 percent of the vote.