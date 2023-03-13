On Senior Night and in a cross-town rivalry for the district championship, Waco High came out on top over University, 2-2 (4-3 in penalty kicks) in front of a home crowd at Paul Tyson Stadium Monday night.

Tied at the end of regulation, the squads took six shots each to determine the winner. The Lions (17-3-3, 13-1) missed the first one before making two in a row, missing the fourth and acing the fifth. The Trojans (17-3-0, 11-3) made the first two before missing the next two and driving in the last one to keep things tied.

Jonathan Middleton tapped in PK number six to give Waco High hope. University's final shot went over the post, sending the Lions into a frenzy of celebrations. Coming off the field with an arm over his senior goalkeeper Sebastian Arranaga, Waco High head coach Juan Lopez said he was overcome with emotion in the culmination of a tough season for the Lions.

“What we've been through this year, the past four years, this great group of seniors has been absolutely amazing,” Lopez said. “We talked about playing with passion and courage all the time and they absolutely did it.”

It was a rivalry game and it showed. It showed itself in the packed stands of fans from both Waco High and University, with the student sections separated by chain link and the two sides chirping at each other through the night.

It showed itself on the field with four yellow cards, two for each team, as well as a “no fear” attitude in the sweeps and touches made to steal the ball away. Lopez gave credit to the Trojans for the challenge they posed in the match.

“Winning the district championship is one thing but to do it against your cross-town rivals, it just adds another level to it,” Lopez said. “Props to them. They played a really, really good game.”

Waco High got on the board first Gael Olvera drove in a penalty kick into the bottom left corner of the goal after University goalkeeper Jeremia Martinez was yellow carded for sweeping under Olvera at the front of the box.

Adrian Monreal tied it up six minutes into the second half. Then in the 58th, the Trojans took the lead as a series of deflected shots finally paid off in the form of a Joel Medina goal.

But Olveras struck again to tie it in the 72nd minute, driving down the south sideline and delivering the shot into the bottom right corner from just outside the box while trying to shake off a defender.