Waco High's Cavil won't return for 2021

After three seasons leading his alma mater, Kwame Cavil will not return as head football coach at Waco High in 2021.

Waco ISD athletic director Ed Love confirmed on Monday that Cavil will not return to Waco High a three-year run that included a 3-24 record. Waco High went 1-6 in the COVID-affected 2020 season and 0-5 in District 11-6A play. It marked the Lions’ third straight one-win season under Cavil after they went 1-9 in both 2018 and 2019.

Love planned to release a longer statement about the now vacant position on Tuesday, he said.

Cavil had aspirations of bringing Waco High back to its past glory when he was installed as the Lions’ head coach in July 2018. He was a former star receiver for the Lions, graduating in 1997, before moving on to play at the University of Texas.

But the Lions struggled to compete in Class 6A. They were in 5A (formerly known as 4A) from 2005-17, but moved back up to the state’s biggest classification in the 2018 realignment, just in time for Cavil’s arrival as head coach.

The Lions actually opened the 2020 season with a 32-23 victory over West Mesquite, but that proved to be the high point of the season. Six straight losses followed, culminating with a 62-6 defeat at the hands of state-ranked DeSoto last week. The Lions also weren’t able to play three games due to COVID-19 issues within the school district.

