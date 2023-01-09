Waco HIgh's Derrick Johnson makes College Football Hall of Fame

Waco’s own Derrick Johnson has been named to the 2023 class for the College Football Hall of Fame.

After a helmet-crunching career at Waco High, Johnson starred at the University of Texas from 2001-04. He won the Nagurski and the Butkus Awards and accumulated 458 career tackles, 10.5 sacks, 39 quarterback pressures, 30 pass breakups, 11 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and nine interceptions.

"I'm truly overwhelmed, humbled and so grateful to be selected for the College Football Hall of Fame," Johnson said in a UT release. "From the time I came to Texas, I remember the displays in our football building of the Hall of Famers, and now being a part of that special group is an absolute dream come true.”

The 2023 Hall of Fame class will be recognized next December in Las Vegas. The rest of the class includes Florida’s Tim Tebow, USC’s Reggie Bush, Eric Berry of Tennessee; Robert Gallery of Iowa; Bill Kollar of Montana State; Jeremy Maclin of Missouri; Terrance Mathis of New Mexico; Bryant McKinnie of Miami; Corey Moore of Virginia Tech; Michael Stonebreaker of Notre Dame; Troy Vincent of Wisconsin; Brian Westbrook of Villanova; and DeAngelo Williams of Memphis.

The four coaches to be inducted into the Hall of Fame will be Monte Carr of Shepherd; Roy Kramer, the Central Michigan coach who became SEC commissioner; Mark Richt, who coached Georgia and Miami; and triple-option guru Paul Johnson, who had stints at Georgia Southern, Navy and Georgia Tech.