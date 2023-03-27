When you work a little overtime, you often find a nice payoff in the end.

When you work a lot of overtime, you have a reason to party.

Such was the case for the Waco High boys’ soccer team on Monday night. The Lions’ Gael Olvera found the net with the winning goal with 5:44 to play in the second overtime period, sending Waco High past Georgetown, 2-1, in the Class 5A area playoffs before a raucous and appreciative crowd at Paul Tyson Field.

Georgetown (17-4-4) applied loads of pressure to the Lions all night long. But the Lions (19-3-3) showed a tough chin, to say the least, and they advance to face the winner of Tuesday’s match between College Station and Austin Northeast Early College in the 5A regionals later this week.

“That’s a freaking good team right there, they were picked to go to at least the regional finals,” said Waco High coach Juan Lopez. “They were definitely a good team and we knew what we were up for. We knew it was going to be a dogfight, we talked about it from the beginning. Playing with passion, playing with courage, playing from the heart, really. Leaving it all on the field. That’s what they did, really. The ball doesn’t always bounce our way, but kept going. No matter what, keep on going.”

Georgetown nearly tripled Waco High’s shot output, with 27 shots to Waco High’s 10. But the Lions hung tough, and were able to scamper around the field in glee after the win and bask in the adulation of the home crowd.

In the match’s early stages, Waco High seemed content to hang back and try to clear the ball to neutralize Georgetown’s attacks. But Waco High’s Olvera and Max Pineda are speedy strikers who can flip the field in a hurry, and the Lions ended up maximizing their limited opportunities in the first half.

With 10:22 remaining before the halftime stoppage, a Lion player fired a shot from the right side, and the Georgetown keeper pounced to slap the ball away. But Waco High’s Pineda was right there for the rebound, and redirected the ball into the net from eight yards out to put the first goal on the board and give the Lions a 1-0 edge.

But if you flirt with danger long enough, sometimes she’ll bite you.

Waco High found that out the hard way. The Lions allowed Georgetown to continue applying pressure throughout, as the Eagles aggressively pierced the Lions’ defense to continue firing shots. Waco High goalkeeper Sebastian Arranaga was heroically up to the task much of the night, so much so you might have thought he was wearing a bulletproof vest. Arranaga and fellow keeper Roberto Alarcon combined for 17 saves on the night, with Arranaga multiple times climbing an invisible ladder to poke Eagle shots away at the last moment.

“He made some really big saves,” Lopez said. “Actually pulled him out early, because he was not right mentally. Gave him a little pep talk, told him he could do it, said, ‘Sebastian, we absolutely need you.’ He said, ‘I needed that, Coach. He went in and performed, and it was amazing.’ Hat’s off to all these guys.”

But after 75 minutes of the Lions walking that tightrope, they finally lost their balance. With 4:54 remaining in the second half, Georgetown junior Beni Ponce found a crease just in front of the goal and scored the equalizer. Ponce ran over to the home stands and ripped off his shirt in celebration, not even seeming to mind the yellow card violation he received for the display.

Suddenly, Waco High had to refocus. But the Lions did just that.

“I told them, this is nothing we haven’t seen before,” Lopez said. “We’ve been scored on in the last four minutes, we’ve scored in the last two minutes. It’s nothing new for us. We’ve been here before, you know exactly what you need to do. Keep your composure, keep playing our style, and go out there and enjoy each other.”

After regulation, the teams remained deadlocked at 1-1. That sent things to overtime and despite both the Eagles and Lions finding some chances, they still remained tied after one OT period. But in the second overtime, Olvera used his splendid speed to get loose for a window just in front of the goal from about eight yards away, and zipped in the go-ahead score.

“He put himself in a great spot, he’s a smart player, just got in there and finished it,” Lopez said.

From there, Waco High held tough, despite Georgetown still getting a couple more shots on goal. In the end, the crowd whooped and hollered over the win by the home team, at one point serenading the head coach with, “Let’s go, Lopez! Let’s go, Lopez!”

The coach couldn’t be more appreciative of their support.

“Just amazing. Everybody contributed,” Lopez said. “We’ve got a couple of guys who are dudes, but they can’t do it without the rest of them. They can’t do it without this amazing crowd we had tonight.”