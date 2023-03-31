Like a dropped call in the land of poor cell service, the Waco High Lions just couldn’t make a connection.

And it resulted in the end of their season.

College Station scored less than four minutes into the match and stayed ever aggressive with three second-half goals, as the Cougars turned back Waco High, 4-1, in the Class 5A boys’ regional quarterfinal soccer playoffs on Friday night at Paul Tyson Field.

That closes out a terrific season for the Lions at 19-4-3, while College Station (18-4-3) advances to the Region III-5A tournament next weekend at Turner Stadium in Humble. The Cougars will face the Lamar Fulshear-Goose Creek Memorial winner in the regional semis April 7.

In the aftermath, the emotions spilled over into a pile of tears and hugs for the Lions, as their dreams of keeping this run going at least one more weekend expired.

“I tell them all the time that I love them,” said a teary-eyed Waco High head coach Juan Lopez, while cradling his toddler daughter in his arms. “I see them more than I see my daughter right here. I don’t even have words right now. A great group of kids.”

College Station put the pressure on early as it burned very little time in staking itself to a lead. At the 36:09 mark of the first half, the Cougars took advantage of an ill-fated decision by Waco keeper Sebastian Arranaga. Cougars sophomore Anthony Peacher made a savvy run down the right side of the field, with a Lions defender hovering nearby. But as Peacher penetrated the goalie box, Arranaga got a bit too aggressive, charging toward the dribbler, who calmly redirected the ball around him into the empty net for the goal.

“That early goal was big for us. This crowd was freaking awesome,” said College Station coach Chad Peevey. “We haven’t played in an environment like this since Consol (A&M Consolidated), but this crowd is freaking awesome. Our kids were nervous and they were loud and our hearts were pumping, so that first one just let everybody breathe and relax. It was good to get that early.”

It also meant that the Lions were going to have to climb uphill.

“It’s never easy to give up a goal that soon, especially to a good team like that,” Lopez said. “They just kept the pressure going. It is what it is.

Waco High had its chances to put in the equalizer in the first half, but it went for naught. Whereas College Station used sharp passes to move the ball downfield, the Lions relied more on their speed and dribbling to make their runs, as their passes were often just off target. A few inches behind a teammate here, or an errant delivery that was swept away by the Cougars there.

At the 26th minute of the first half, the Lions missed a golden opportunity when twinkle-toed forward Max Pineda fired one just wide of the goal. Of course, the Cougars had their own chances to add to the advantage, but had one shot on goal poked away by a Waco High defender just in front of the net with 3:15 remaining in the half, and then sent another shot wide of the goal with less than a minute to go.

That left the score at 1-0, Cougars, at halftime, still very much anyone’s game.

But College Station never relented in its aggressiveness or its precision. The Cougars kept firing away, producing 20 shots on the night, and with 22:19 left in the second half they found their insurance policy. They blasted a shot from the right side that was poked away by Waco High’s Arranaga, but Cougars junior Ethan Riechman was there for the point-blank putback to give College Station a 2-0 cushion.

Playing free and easy now, the Cougars made it 3-0 with 10:37 remaining. They got a long, on-target throw-in from the sideline to put the ball in the box, and Peacher was the beneficiary, punching the ball in just in front of the net for his second goal.

Forty seconds later, Waco High broke up the shutout on a nice set piece, with Cesar Martinez providing the finisher from 25 yards out. But any hopes of a miracle rally for the Lions were squashed by the Cougars when Peacher got loose on an unencumbered run with 3:57 to go. There was really nothing Waco High keeper Arranaga could do, as he came out to try to mount a one-on-one defense before Peacher tapped the ball in for the hat trick.

Waco High’s night was kind of summed up by a furious run by Max Pineda with 17:25 to play. He used some fancy footwork to get through the Cougar defense and had a shot at point-blank range, but missed just wide of the goal before falling face-first onto the turf.

It obviously wasn’t the Lions’ night, but it didn’t diminish what they achieved this year, Lopez said.

“What these seniors have done these last four years, stuff that other teams haven’t had to go through,” Lopez said. “Incredibly proud of the guys. Hopefully this isn’t the highlight of their career or the highlight of their lives. Move on, learn from it, hopefully they’re very successful. That’s all I hope for.”

El Campo 1, Mexia 0

BRENHAM — The Blackcats’ hopes of reaching a second straight regional tournament came to a conclusion at the feet of the El Campo Ricebirds in the Class 3A regional round.

El Campo (18-8-1) advances to the regional tournament in Katy, while Mexia closes out its season with a 19-7-1 record.

GIRLS

Mansfield 2, Midway 0

CORSICANA — A splendid season hit a dead end in the Class 6A regional quarterfinals for the Midway girls against a former district opponent in Mansfield.

Mansfield’s two goal cushion proved to be enough against Midway (18-4-2), which suffered a rare shutout. Mansfield (20-1-1) advances to the Region II-6A tournament next weekend in Austin.

Belton 3, A&M Consolidated 0

The Lady Tigers are regional tournament-bound for the first time since 2010 as they blanked Consol in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals at Midway’s Panther Stadium.

Belton snatched an early advantage when Makenna Morrow, the Lady Tigers’ all-time leading scorer, found the net from nearly three yards out a little over three minutes in. Morrow increased her all-time total to 141 for her high school career.

Morrow added her second goal of the night not even two minutes into the second half, and Jerali Reyes added Belton’s third goal later to clinch the Lady Tigers’ trip to the regional tournament next weekend in Humble, where they will face Port Neches-Groves.

Lorena 5, Giddings 2

TAYLOR — The Lady Leopard scoring machine rolled on, as they put down the Buffaloes with five more goals in this Region III-4A quarterfinal clash.

They’ve outscored their three playoff opponents, 25-2.

Next up for Lorena (24-3-3) is a trip to the region semifinals in Katy April 7 to face Little Cypress-Mauriceville.