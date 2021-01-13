 Skip to main content
Waco ISD closes in on 2 new football coaches
Waco ISD should have two new football coaches before the end of this month.

Waco ISD athletic director Ed Love said that he has been interviewing candidates for the vacant Waco High and University jobs this week, in a second round of interviews. He hopes to name both new coaches on Jan. 28, following approval of the school board.

Waco ISD parted ways with Waco High’s Kwame Cavil in December, following the Lions’ 1-6 season. In Cavil’s three years, all in Class 6A, the Lions struggled, going just 3-24 overall and missing the playoffs each year.

Meanwhile, University’s Rodney Smith took a new position in Love’s department within Waco ISD as an assistant athletic director. Smith accepted the job prior to the 2020 season, but coached the Trojans for one last go-round. Smith, who like Cavil was coaching at his alma mater, went 9-28 leading the Trojans, including 2-5 in the COVID-affected 2020 season.

