Waco ISD honoring Moore High's 1964 state champions on Friday

Anthony Fulbright and Lorea Johnson met together on Wednesday afternoon at the East Waco Library to sift through newspaper clippings and prepare for another A.J. Moore reunion.

This one will be extra special.

Waco ISD is honoring the Moore football team’s 1964 PVIL Class 4A state championship squad prior to the University-Mansfield Timberview game on Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.

Fulbright was the defensive captain, while Johnson was a band member who has become the state championship team’s unofficial sports information director. Johnson has a binder full of pictures, newspaper accounts and other items commemorating the Lions’ state title.

But Fulbright’s sharp memory of the championship moment is more vivid than any of it.

“We won!” Fulbright exclaimed, raising his arms above his head. The East Waco Library might as well have been a football field in Houston, 57 years ago.

“You’ve got to think about the school that we played (Houston Yates) and the enrollment of the schools,” Fulbright said. “We had 600 students in the entire school and they had over 2,000. Ooh, man. I’ll just never forget that.”