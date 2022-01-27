Waco ISD hosts Andrew Billings powerlifting meet

The first annual Andrew Billings Invitational powerlifting meet will come off the rack on Saturday morning at University High School.

Waco ISD athletic director Ed Love told the Trib last fall that the school district is excited about reinstating a host powerlifting event and also to attach the name of a prominent alumnus to it.

Billings, who played college football at Baylor and was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, is scheduled to be in attendance at his namesake meet. Billings was the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year for the Bears in 2015.

The Billings Invitational will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at University.

