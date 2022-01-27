 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco ISD hosts Andrew Billings powerlifting meet
0 Comments
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Waco ISD hosts Andrew Billings powerlifting meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Billings

Andrew Billings

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald file photo

The first annual Andrew Billings Invitational powerlifting meet will come off the rack on Saturday morning at University High School.

Waco ISD athletic director Ed Love told the Trib last fall that the school district is excited about reinstating a host powerlifting event and also to attach the name of a prominent alumnus to it.

Billings, who played college football at Baylor and was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, is scheduled to be in attendance at his namesake meet. Billings was the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year for the Bears in 2015.

The Billings Invitational will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at University.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

David 'Big Papi' Ortiz elected into Major League Baseball Hall of Fame

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Centex teams dot baseball, softball rankings
High School

Centex teams dot baseball, softball rankings

The official first day of spring is still two months away, but it’s never too early to start talking high school baseball and softball. Plenty of Centex teams dotted the preseason rankings from TXHighSchoolBaseball.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert