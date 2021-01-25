Waco ISD names new football coaches for Waco High, University

Schematically, Heldt plans to fit Waco High’s system around its personnel. But, ideally, he wants as many fleet-footed players on the field as possible.

“Modern-day football is a speed game,” Heldt said. “We’re going to put as much speed as possible on the field, defensively for sure. But as far as schemes we want to fit our personnel. We don’t want to fit a round peg into a square hole. We want to figure out what our kids do well and play to those strengths.”

Heldt has previous coaching stops at Arlington High, Putnam (Okla.) City West in Oklahoma City, Canyon Creek in Richardson and Merritt Island Christian in Florida. He played linebacker at Southlake Carroll and then went on to play that same position at Wheaton College, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in 2004. He also has a master’s degree from East Central University in Oklahoma.

“Coach Heldt has proven to be very successful playing against major 6A contenders like Duncanville and Mansfield,” Waco ISD athletic director Ed Love said in a statement. “The Lions have a tradition of strong defensive squads, and bringing in a defensive-minded head coach is a perfect fit to continue that legacy.”