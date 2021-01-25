Waco ISD names new football coaches for Waco High, University

Waco ISD has filled its two most high-profile coaching positions. The school district announced the hiring of South Grand Prairie defensive coordinator Linden Heldt as the head football coach at Waco High on Monday, and named Kent Laster as the new football coach at University. Laster comes to the Trojans after a two-year stint as head football coach at Little Rock (Ark.) Central.
Both men will be taking over programs in need of rebuilding. The Lions have struggled to win in Class 6A, the state’s highest classification. Waco High was 3-24 the past three seasons under alum Kwame Cavil, who did not return following the 2020 season, the Lions’ third straight season of missing the playoffs.
Despite the challenges, Heldt sees great potential for growth.
“First and foremost, there’s a lot of change occurring in Waco ISD under Dr. (Susan) Kincannon, who’s a really proactive superintendent, and Coach (Ed) Love, who’s trying to push athletics and improve it throughout Waco ISD,” Heldt said. “I’m coming to a school where I’m very familiar with the opponents that Waco High currently plays, and the knowledge and understanding of what we’ll face is really intriguing to me.”
Heldt has spent the past six seasons as South Grand Prairie’s defensive coordinator. The Warriors made the playoff in each of those seasons, and the team’s defensive production steadily improved under his guidance. Last season, SGP went 6-3 and yielded just 18.1 points per game overall and surrendered only 79 points in District 8-6A play, the fewest of any team in the district.
Schematically, Heldt plans to fit Waco High’s system around its personnel. But, ideally, he wants as many fleet-footed players on the field as possible.
“Modern-day football is a speed game,” Heldt said. “We’re going to put as much speed as possible on the field, defensively for sure. But as far as schemes we want to fit our personnel. We don’t want to fit a round peg into a square hole. We want to figure out what our kids do well and play to those strengths.”
Heldt has previous coaching stops at Arlington High, Putnam (Okla.) City West in Oklahoma City, Canyon Creek in Richardson and Merritt Island Christian in Florida. He played linebacker at Southlake Carroll and then went on to play that same position at Wheaton College, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in 2004. He also has a master’s degree from East Central University in Oklahoma.
“Coach Heldt has proven to be very successful playing against major 6A contenders like Duncanville and Mansfield,” Waco ISD athletic director Ed Love said in a statement. “The Lions have a tradition of strong defensive squads, and bringing in a defensive-minded head coach is a perfect fit to continue that legacy.”
Laster, meanwhile, takes over a University program that is hunting for its first playoff berth since 2009. Rodney Smith, a University alum and longtime coach at the school, served as head football coach for four seasons, going 9-28 and helped the Trojans snap a 47-game losing streak in 2018. Smith ascended to an assistant athletic director position within Waco ISD after the 2020 season.
Laster has more than 22 years of coaching experience, including nine years in the college ranks, where he had stops at Ouachita Baptist, Samford Tennesee-Martin, Texas State and Middle Tennessee State. He also spent nine years at Frisco Heritage, where he was offensive coordinator as well as head boys’ track and field coach. He held similar positions at Weatherford High School.
He took over as head coach at Little Rock Central in 2018, one of the most tradition-rich programs in Arkansas. The Tigers went 10-10 in Laster’s two seasons while competing in Class 7A, that state’s largest classification.
“My family and I are extremely excited to join the Waco ISD community,” Laster said in a release. “I look forward to building on the past success of University High School and the opportunity for my family to become proud members of the local community. My goal will be to build winners who can compete and be better citizens from their experience as student-athletes.”
Laster played football at Texas State, where he received his bachelor’s degree. He has a master’s from Henderson State in Arkansas.
“These two coaching positions received tremendous interest from across the state,” Kincannon said in a statement. “I appreciate the thoroughness of Coach Love and his leadership team for their diligence reviewing applications and interviewing finalists. I’m confident that Linden and Kent will provide solid leadership for our student-athletes.”