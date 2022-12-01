Waco ISD opens gates to TAPPS football state title games

Since 2017, Waco has served as the mecca of private school sports in Texas, and that will continue this weekend, as the TAPPS state championship football games return to town.

Waco ISD Stadium will host seven games from Thursday to Saturday, crowning TAPPS state champs in both the six-man and 11-man divisions.

On Thursday, it’ll be a six-man extravaganza. The Div. III game kicks things off at 11 a.m. between Bulverde Bracken Christian and Longview Christian Heritage, followed by the Div. II game at 2 p.m. between Fort Worth Covenant Classical and Pasadena First Baptist, and culminating with Logos Prep vs. Hill Country Christian in the Div. I six-man final at 7 p.m.

The 11-man games follow on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, Fort Bend Christian and Tyler All Saints will tangle in the Div. II final at noon, followed by the Div. I final between Plano Prestonwood Christian and Dallas Parish Episcopal at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s contests pit Lubbock Christian against Shiner St. Paul Catholic at noon in the Div. IV final, while Dallas Christian and Cypress Christian meet in the Div. III final at 7 p.m.