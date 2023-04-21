University didn’t have to look far for its next head football coach.

Waco ISD announced the hiring of Kaeron Johnson as the new leader of the Trojans, replacing Kent Laster, who departed earlier this month to take the head job at Class 6A Denton Braswell.

Johnson is a familiar name to Central Texas football fans. For the past year he served as the defensive coordinator at Midway on Shane Anderson’s staff. He played his college ball at Baylor, where he played both defensive tackle and fullback for the Bears. He helped Baylor reach the 2010 Texas Bowl and the 2011 Alamo Bowl.

“I am impressed with his defensive background and experience,” Waco ISD athletic director Ed Love said in a statement. “He devotes time and attention to developing a great defense, which is key to winning championships.”

University is coming off a breakout season in which it finished 6-6 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

Prior to going to Midway, Johnson coached at Fulshear High School in the Houston area, serving as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach. While there, he helped Fulshear reach the playoffs for the first time in program history. He also had a stints coaching at Conroe and at Katy Mayde Creek, helping the latter win its first playoff game in 35 years.

“I feel awesome about this opportunity,” Johnson said in a statement. “I want to take University High School to the next level and bring home a championship. I plan to continue to build on the success of the previous head coach and honor the hard work of the coaching staff and the team moving forward. It’s a pleasure to serve the Waco community that I grew to love during my time at Baylor.”

Johnson has a bachelor’s degree in health and human performance from Baylor, and a master’s in education from Concordia University.