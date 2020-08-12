Waco ISD promotes Rodney Smith to assistant AD chair

For most of the last two decades, Rodney Smith has been a consistent, steady presence for University High School athletics.
Soon, Smith will gain even more influence over University’s direction as he is set to move into the Waco ISD athletics office following the upcoming football season. On Tuesday, Waco ISD announced Smith, currently University’s head football coach and campus coordinator, as the successor to assistant athletic director Jack Stanley, who retired on July 31 after 34 years with the school district.
Waco ISD will replace one longtime, trusted asset with another.
“I feel like I know what our kids need and what our parents want in our coaches and our campuses,” Smith said. “(Athletic director Ed Love) is going to do a great job of that. What we have to do is try to get our kids to stay in WISD by showing kids that dreams do come true.”
Smith, a former standout in football and basketball at University in the mid-1990s, joined former Trojans football coach LeRoy Coleman’s staff in 2001. As the head basketball coach, he compiled an impressive 146-53 record and guided University to the regional tournament in his final campaign in 2017.
Former Waco ISD athletic director Johnny Tusa hired Smith as the Trojans’ head football coach when the program was struggling through a 30-plus-game losing streak in 2017. It took until the 2018 season, but Smith’s University team snapped the skid at 47 games during nondistrict play. The Trojans went on to a 3-7 record in 2018 and 4-6 in 2019.
He said it was a tough decision to move from the field to the athletic director’s office, but one he believes will pay dividends.
“To have someone from South Waco in the AD’s office will help to put us all on the same playing field,” Smith said.
In Tuesday’s press release that announced Smith as the new assistant AD, Love described the timing of the promotion. The Waco High and University football programs have both been delayed in starting practice due to the UIL reconfiguring the schedule in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lions and Trojans will start practice on Sept. 7 and attempt to play a full regular season with the district campaign wrapping up in early December.
“It’s so important for our athletes to have consistency, especially during what will be an unconventional 2020 season,” Love said. “Rodney’s leadership always brings out the very best in our student-athletes, and I’m grateful that he’ll get to spend one more football season with his squad.”
After that, Smith will have a role in choosing his successor as the head of the University football team.
“There are some guys that I think would keep the program on an upward bound,” Smith said. “But they’ll have to interview for it when the time comes, and may the best man win.”
