Waco ISD Stadium nearing completion of turf project

Waco Independent School District is rolling out a $407,000 welcome mat, and should have it completed soon.
The 20-year-old Waco ISD Stadium is in the midst of a turf replacement project. The work is about 75% complete and is on schedule to be done in time for the start of football season, Waco ISD Athletics Director Ed Love said Friday. Workers started taking out the old turf and putting in the new last month.
“They’re still working on it. Man, this field is going to look good, too,” Love said. “They’ve been working hard, even been out here on the weekends.”
It is the first time the turf has been replaced in “10 or 11 years,” just on the top end of its expected life, given a stadium’s usual wear and tear with football and soccer games and other events, he said.
At a Waco ISD school board meeting in May, Jarrod Sterzinger, director of architecture for contractor O’Connell Robertson, said the turf project would cost $406,755.
The new turf will have a little different look to it, Love said.
“I like the fact that we don’t have that red and purple end zone,” Love said. “We just have Lions spelled out in red and Trojans spelled out in purple, but the whole end zone isn’t purple and red. That looks so much better. Then we alternate shades every 5 yards of the color of the turf, being a little bit lighter and darker. They’re not finished, but you can tell already it’s going to be nice.”
Since opening in 2000, Waco ISD Stadium has hosted 483 football games, including 218 playoff games. Several years it has stood tall as the state’s most prolific playoff destination for hosting games. Last season it hosted six playoff games, which was tied for third in the state.
The stadium is home field for the Waco High School Lions and the University High School Trojans.
