Waco whistling for larger pool of football refs

From the outside looking in, it’s hard to imagine why anyone would want to be a referee.

Best case scenario, you do your job and nobody notices.

Worst case scenario, well, just do a YouTube search for the word “referee.”

But for a guy like Tim Seward, it’s easy to see the upside. Seward spent almost three decades as a high school football coach, most recently as the head coach at McGregor. After he moved over to the administrative side of education, he still had a deep desire to be in the middle of the action on Friday nights. So Seward became a referee.

When Fridays roll around in the fall, Seward looks forward to his game with the same excitement as any player, coach or fan. While it might seem like the referees have acquiesced to a thankless job that dishes out abuse by the bucketful and praise in teaspoons, those guys are actually having fun.

“As a coach, you walk out in a big game atmosphere on Friday night — you feel the same emotions as a referee,” Seward said. “You want to do your best when you get out there for those kids and those coaches. The job we do has to mean a lot to us when we go out on the field.”

The Waco chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials would likely distill Seward’s enthusiasm and inject it into every man and woman lifting weights at the gym and running up and down neighborhood streets if it could. Like just about every local TASO group in the state, Waco is short on football officials and hoping its numbers meet its needs this fall.

The TASO Waco chapter will hold the first of its summer football training meetings at 6:30 on Monday evening at McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education (ESEC) Building. The window for new referees will remain open after that with subsequent meetings following every Monday night in July.

For Waco TASO president Rodney Simms and football assigning secretary Nelson Barnes, recruiting new football referees has become part of their normal everyday lives.

“If we have somebody waiting on us at a table, I ask, ‘You want to be an official?’" Barnes said.

Going into Monday’s meeting, which serves as a chance to update veteran officials on rule changes along with training rookies, Barnes said the chapter has 90 experienced refs on its roster. That might sound like a big number, but he said the chapter needs 105 at minimum to get through the season.

A big problem that Simms and Barnes face is that they have more officials over the age of 50 than under. So every year, a few referees reach a point where they can no longer get up and down the field well enough to call games.

Like a college team that has to face the realities of replacing seniors with freshmen, football officiating chapters are constantly rebuilding. For the new refs, that creates an immediate chance to step out on the field for varsity games.

“When I first came up, I probably had three varsity games where I was filling in that first year,” Simms said. “Somebody got hurt. Go. Now, as soon as we get them trained, we’re throwing them out there.”

For the Waco officials group, signing up a former coach like Seward is a dream scenario because he has a wealth of football knowledge and connections in the coaching community. Even so, Seward said he is constantly gathering insights about the rules and processes of reffing.

Other officials can see that Seward as well as former college coach Larry Hoefer, another Waco TASO chapter ref, keep working to get better.

“We need 20 more Coach Sewards in our chapter,” Simms said. “Those guys are so respected by other coaches.”

It’s much more common, though, to sign up a college student who has just come out of a high school athletics career and is eager to stay involved in sports.

The veteran officials know there will be challenges for young rookies. Not only are they involved in intense moments under the Friday night lights, they’re just as likely to get flak on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday from a junior high or JV coach.

Simms said he vividly recalls being triggered as a rookie referee, and learning how to deal with it.

“My dad officiated for 20 years. I was taught very early by my dad, if they don’t ask you a question, don’t give a response,” Simms said. “You have to have your poker face on at all times and you have to be able to block out all of the things that you hear from fans and coaches and what not. It’s tough.”

Barnes said sometimes it's the young coach, eager to make a name for himself, that loses perspective in the heat of a moment.

“We’re out there teaching the coaches how to play the game,” Barnes said. “I’ve had more than my share of 23-year-olds who lost it on the sidelines at a subvarsity game. If I can, I try to talk them down. ‘Look, where are we?’”

When it comes to recruiting new football referees, the downside is obvious. But Seward is good at articulating the other side of things. He said he enjoys the coaching aspect of the job, especially at junior high games.

With simple instructions, he can help a young player understand where he needs to line up or grasp other intricacies of the football rulebook. Additionally, the veteran officials are good at teaching new refs on the fly and putting them in the right position to make good calls.

Pretty soon every ref realizes that, whatever the assignment, he or she is covering a big game.

“I feel just as good running out in Abbott, Texas, at a six-man game on a Friday night as I do whenever I call the game of the week somewhere,” Seward said. “I know in every small town in every place that we go that that’s the biggest game of the week for them. That’s the way I approach every game. This game means a lot to everybody whenever we walk out there and we’re going to do the very best that we can.”

EXTRA POINT: The Waco TASO officials said there is a statewide emphasis to get more women involved in officiating. Men and women who are interested in becoming referees can get more information by emailing wacofootballchapter@gmail.com or calling 254-722-7414.

“If you’re a football fan, you get to have the best seat in the house for high school football,” Simms said. “You’re getting paid to exercise and it keeps you connected with the game.”