In the history of the U.S. Junior Amateur Golf Championship, no Waco golfer has ever taken home the top prize. It’s not entirely clear whether a Waco player has ever even played in the 75-year-old event, as USGA records are not complete in that regard.

If Corbin Null is a pioneer of sorts, he’s fine with that. But Null isn’t just happy to be in the U.S. Junior Amateur field. He has a very specific goal in mind.

“My goal is to win,” Null said, matter-of-factly.

It’s not out of the realm of possibility for the Midway standout, who will begin his senior year of high school next month. He flashed his splendid all-around skills in qualifying for the event in mid-June. Null fired a 4-under 68 at an 18-hole qualifier at Granbury’s Nutcracker Golf Club, including carding birdies on his final three holes.

He tied with two other players for first to land one of the event’s four qualifying spots for the U.S. Junior Amateur, which will begin Monday at the Daniel Island Club in Charleston, South Carolina.

“I was pretty pumped,” Null said. “Watching it on TV last year, I was really excited to get to play this year. That was one of my main goals to not only get there, but play well. It’s a very exciting time.”

Though this week’s event will feature 264 of the top young ball strikers in the country, Null isn’t about to downplay his own chances. His mentality going can basically be summed up as, why not me?

“I feel really good, actually. I’m hitting the ball really well, and I’m really pumped,” Null said. “We’ll see what happens. I’m just going to play my game and add them up at the end.”

So, what will it take to win it? Obviously, Null knows he’s going to have to play really well. He arrived in South Carolina on Friday and planned to play three practice rounds at Daniel Island prior to Monday’s first round. He also hopes by excelling in his short game — Null considers his strength to be his chipping and putting — he can win the long game, that is, emerge victorious over the course of the event’s six-day format, which features both stroke-play and match-play action.

“Honestly, I think I have to stay true to myself,” Null said. “I just need to play my game and not worry about what everybody else is doing. I don’t hit the ball as far as some of the other kids, but I think I have the game that’s up there with all of them. So, we’ll see. I think I can definitely compete. … I hope my putter’s hot.”

Null has holed out a champion plenty of times in his young but successful golf career. He helped Midway reach the UIL state tournament for the first time in 25 years during the 2021 season, has scored wins at multiple other high school tournaments, and has gathered a bevy of junior titles, including the North Texas Classic at Rockwall and the Arlington Junior Open in Arlington last summer.

After Midway dominated its District 12-6A competition but failed to advance anyone out of the tough Region II-6A tourney during the 2023 season, Null said he’s highly motivated to close out his senior year in style in 2024. The Panthers’ state-winning potential is there, he insisted.

“I’ve got a lot of good friends on the team and I feel like we can make a run this year,” Null said. “Last year didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but I know if we really are determined we can do something good this year.”

Null is also especially enthusiastic about his golfing future beyond high school. He committed to Baylor last summer and plans to finalize that pledge to Mike McGraw’s successful program by signing his National Letter of Intent during golf’s fall signing period in November.

“I’m very antsy to get there,” he said. “I really want to get there, very excited. … I’m just really wanting to gain some distance. College, it’s going to be a lot longer and a lot tougher. So, I’m hoping to gain more distance and then have shorter irons in (to the green) over the next year, really try to pick my ball speed up.”

For now, Null just wants to play his best brand of golf in Charleston this week. Competitors will play two 18-hole rounds of stroke play on Monday and Tuesday. Then the top 64 golfers in the field will move on to Wednesday’s opening match play round. The field will continue to be whittled until two players meet in a 36-hole championship match-play duel on Saturday. The semifinals and final will air live on the Golf Channel.

The winner of the event receives a variety of prizes, including exemptions to next year’s U.S. Junior Amateur and the 2024 U.S. Open.

Following this week, Null plans to play in the George Hannon Junior Invitational Aug. 7-8 in Austin to wrap up his seven-tournament summer. But it’s going to be hard to top playing in the U.S. Junior Amateur.

“I can’t wait,” Null said. “I’m really excited to show people that Waco’s got some golfers, that there’s some products here. I want to show that we’ve had a couple of studs come out of Waco.”