Waco's Six-Man Shootout growing into mid-summer football classic

Area six-man football programs will host teams from around the state in the burgeoning Super Centex Six-Man Shootout on Friday and Saturday at Parkview Christian Academy.
Parkview coach Josh Hayes and Vanguard coach Luke Pilant braved COVID-19 restrictions to launch the event last summer. The six-man football tournament attracted eight teams a year ago and has grown to 14 teams this time around.
Vanguard, Parkview, Methodist Children Home, Abbott, Axtell and Temple Holy Trinity will represent Central Texas, while teams from as far north as McKinney and as far south as Marble Falls will join the field.
“Pretty quickly, the word is getting out that we’re having a pretty good event here,” Hayes said. “We kind of used last year to see what worked and what didn’t and now we’re just kind of adding on to that a little bit this year.”
The Six-Man Shootout will be a flag-football format similar to the seven-on-seven game played by 11-man programs in the summer. The biggest difference will be that the six-man schools will be playing within their normal rules — everyone is an eligible receiver, including the center, etc. — minus the tackling.
Pilant said six-man programs, particularly in the private school classifications, don’t have enough depth to compete with the big guys in wide-open 7-on-7 tournaments. By hosting a six-man specific event, the Central Texas schools are filling a need.
“A lot of people that we reached out to last year said they wanted to do this but just couldn’t (with COVID-19 concerns),” Pilant said. “This time around you see a jump in schools. At one point we had 24. It will probably be two, three, four years before we can take the first 24 and then put others on a waiting list.”
The football tournament will begin with pool play at 9 a.m. on Friday. There will be two seven-team pools, so each squad will run through six games. That might sound like a lot of football, but each game will be 20 minutes with a running clock.
"We talked about two 10-minute halves with a five-minute halftime and other time options," Hayes said. "We settled on 20 minute running clock and that was it. For the kids, it keeps from wearing them out. It’s going to allow for more games to get done on Friday."
The pool-play results will be used to seed bracket play, which starts on Saturday.
Pilant said the pool play is key to making sure every team that shows up at Parkview gets plenty of action. He and Hayes came up with the format for both time and scoring rules. A touchdown is worth six, then the scoring team has an option to go for one from the 2-yard line or two from the 5-yard line. A defensive team that comes up with an interception also gets two points.
A year ago, Hayes’ task of putting on the tournament included designating certain spaces for each team and making sure there was access to bathrooms without creating high-traffic areas. Now there’s less fear of spreading the coronavirus, which changes the feel of the Six-Man Shootout.
“Last year we had to have mask mandates, we had to space the teams out and ask people to stay in their areas,” Hayes said. “We’re spreading out across the property, but we can let people pick where they want to sit instead of saying your team is here, please stay here. We’ll have the bleachers open, it will be a lot more relaxing not having to worry about COVID this year.”
Six-man football fans can get more information on the tournament and track the scores by following the event’s Twitter feed, @CentexSuper.