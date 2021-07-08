Waco's Six-Man Shootout growing into mid-summer football classic

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“A lot of people that we reached out to last year said they wanted to do this but just couldn’t (with COVID-19 concerns),” Pilant said. “This time around you see a jump in schools. At one point we had 24. It will probably be two, three, four years before we can take the first 24 and then put others on a waiting list.”

The football tournament will begin with pool play at 9 a.m. on Friday. There will be two seven-team pools, so each squad will run through six games. That might sound like a lot of football, but each game will be 20 minutes with a running clock.

"We talked about two 10-minute halves with a five-minute halftime and other time options," Hayes said. "We settled on 20 minute running clock and that was it. For the kids, it keeps from wearing them out. It’s going to allow for more games to get done on Friday."

The pool-play results will be used to seed bracket play, which starts on Saturday.

Pilant said the pool play is key to making sure every team that shows up at Parkview gets plenty of action. He and Hayes came up with the format for both time and scoring rules. A touchdown is worth six, then the scoring team has an option to go for one from the 2-yard line or two from the 5-yard line. A defensive team that comes up with an interception also gets two points.