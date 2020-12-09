Watching big brother: Crawford follows footsteps of 2016 Pirates team toward state final

“We had our sights set on that ever since two-a-days,” said Merenda, now Crawford’s senior quarterback. “We saw our playoff bracket and knew we could get super far. Now, it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, we can actually do this. Let’s shoot for the stars.’ To be one of the last four left and to be able to actually get there is amazing.”

The current Pirate seniors learned the program’s traditions from their older brothers and other members of the 2016 team. They followed so closely that they see themselves as that old team made new.

Merenda went down the roster and explained why the linebackers are the same, the running backs, the wide receivers.

When Crawford coach Greg Jacobs thought about it, he could see it too.

“The offensive line is a staple of both teams, defense is really solid, good skilled wideouts — there are a lot of similarities, yeah,” Jacobs said with a chuckle.

But more than position-by-position resemblance, Jacobs believes there’s an overarching common theme.

“The bottom line is both teams had good chemistry,” Jacobs said. “They had a good mixture and they got along well and they worked well together. I think that’s the key to any successful team.”