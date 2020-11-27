Waxahachie 19, Waco High 15

WAXAHACHIE — Waco High gave it a noble effort, but couldn’t hold off the Indians’ rally.

Waxahachie scored 19 straight points after falling behind 15-0 to claim its fourth straight win and hold off the Lions at Lumpkins Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Waco High (1-5, 0-4) forced three first-half turnovers in building its lead. Sean Mooney had a touchdown run and a scoring pass to Jeremiah Bennett as the Lions capitalized on those takeaways.

But the Indians (5-4, 4-2) fought back, and forced a safety and an interception of consecutive Waco High drives late in the second quarter to gain some momentum.

Waco High tried to drive for the winning score late, but the Waxahachie defense stuffed the Lions’ ball carrier at the 2-yard line to seal the win.

Mooney went 13 of 17 for 150 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the loss for the Lions.

Photo gallery