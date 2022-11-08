Waxahachie makes decisive fifth-set plays to outgun Midway volleyball, 3-2

CORSICANA — Talk about a scramble drill.

Look, in volleyball you’re often going to find yourself running with seemingly reckless abandon, chasing a ball you have no right to catch. Midway pursued it like crazy and even caught up to it plenty of times, but Waxahachie ultimately ran it down in the end.

Waxahachie, Midway’s old district mate, made the final winning plays to top the Pantherettes in a five-set thriller, 25-18, 24-26, 22-25, 25-18, 15-12, in the Region II-6A quarterfinals Tuesday night in a stuffy, raucous Corsicana High School Gym.

“What more could you ask for? The girls played so hard,” said Midway head coach Ryan Porter, following a hug and cry session in the locker room afterward. “They’ve got nothing to hang their heads about.”

Midway (38-11), which carried a 14-match winning streak into the night, dug deep into the tank and fought tooth and nail all the way to the end. Waxahachie (40-10) snatched the opening set and was seemingly rolling behind a full-throated home side of the gym. But the Pantherettes showed pluck and poise in battling back to win the next two sets.

But Waxahachie, coached by veteran Sandy Faussett-Stoops, didn’t go quietly into that night. The Indians made the hustle plays they needed in the fourth set to extend things to a do-or-die fifth set, with the winner advancing to the regional tournament.

The teams swapped points back and forth for the opening stretch of the fifth before the Indians inched ahead, 10-7, on a successful spike from Hannah Morgan, who finished with 11 kills and six blocks and was one of four Waxahachie players with double-digit kill totals.

Again, Midway answered, like the teacher’s pet that knows it all. Reagan Rigney came up with a clutch block at the net, then Miriam Williams hammered a kill through Waxahachie’s hands before adding a block of her own to tie the score at 10-10.

Midway subsequently went up 11-10 on a sizzling ace from Megan Gardner that Waxahachie’s reliable back line couldn’t return. At that point, the delirious student section for Midway could practically sniff the regional tournament.

But a one-point lead against Waxahachie is nothing. The Indians tied the score when a Midway block attempt bounced out of bounds, then Waxahachie snagged the momentum for good with a service ace of its own from Brennan Ramirez.

Two rallies later, Hannah Morgan stuffed a Midway spike attempt for the block and a 14-11 lead. The Pantherettes staved off elimination when Rigney delivered at the net for the point. But then the Indians got a pass in system and Amber Morgan finished off the match with a cross-court winner.

Waxahachie’s players leapt into the air and celebrated, unfurling a banner that read “Regional Quarterfinal Champions,” while the Midway players slowly retreated to their locker room, their strong playoff run over.

“Everything to Waxahachie, we’ve known Sandy for 20 years and she always has her teams ready to play,” Porter said. “Defensively, she’s maybe the greatest in Texas for her teams, and they showed out. I thought they had a couple of players that frustrated some of our players early on, and we had some young ones step up throughout the entire match. I couldn’t be more proud of the kids.”

Midway’s six seniors all made significant plays in this one, and certainly should be proud of their season. This program had stumbled the past few seasons in the second round, so this year still marked a breakthrough, as the first regional quarterfinal appearance since 2015.

You could make a convincing case to a jury that Midway’s Miriam Williams was the true killer on the court. She led all players with 15 kills, and also came up big defensively, finishing with three blocks and some solid digs to keep rallies alive.

Early in the match, Waxahachie’s Georgi Horn trumpeted the Indians to a hot start. The Indians routinely picked up points with attacks off the hands of the Midway blockers in that opening set, won by the Indians, 25-18.

But as the match progressed, Midway’s defense — both at the net and in the back — tightened up. The Pantherettes began to impose their will at the net and kept Waxahachie at bay in surging to the next two set victories.

“We had some big (blocks),” Porter said. “We’ve been working on that. We had great growth in that, throughout the end of the season. We really started turning a corner maybe in the last month, on how our block sets up and that allows our defense to play a little bit scrappier behind that.”

Seeing his star libero Jade Washington walk by, Porter added, “That one (Washington) was big, Cambry (Saul) was flying around a little bit. When we stopped flying around in four and five, you could kind of feel the momentum shift from ours to others, and we didn’t have the same defensive momentum in (sets) four and five that we had early on. Honestly, the heat had something to do with it. We had some kids just run out of friggin’ gas.”

Rigney came up with eight kills, two service aces and a pair of blocks in her final match, while Sydney Smith chipped in six kills and four blocks, including a clutch rejection to give Midway a 26-24 win in the second set.

“Blessed to have that group of seniors, but blessed to have another group right behind them,” Porter said. “Without a doubt, we’ve got some great juniors and sophomores who will fill their roles and hopefully follow the leadership that some of these seniors showed us.”

Added assistant coach Shannon Strumlauf, “I think at every point of the season every kid stepped up. It was such a team this year in every sense of the word. That’s what really brought us this far, is that these girls legit played for each other. You had young ones step up and the old ones respected that and they answered too, and it just worked together. It’s been an awesome season.”

Bremond 3, Crawford 0

TEMPLE — Familiar playoff rivals met again on Tuesday in the Region II-2A quarterfinals, but this time Bremond got the Crawford monkey off its back, as the Lady Tigers swept the Lady Pirates, 25-20, 25-21, 25-13.

Bremond (35-12) moves on to the regional semifinals on Friday in Princeton, where it will face Whitewright. It marked a big breakthrough for the Lady Tigers, who had lost in the playoffs to Crawford in three of the past four seasons, including in the regional semis last year.

Valley Mills 3, Moody 1

The Lady Eagles’ historic season will continue onward to the regional tournament, as they put down the Lady Bearcats in four sets, 25-18, 25-12, 23-25, 25-18.

Valley Mills (38-4) moves on to the Region II-2A semifinals in Princeton, where it will take on Lindsay at 7 p.m. Friday.

Kara Bruington and Reese Brittain both delivered double-doubles in the win for the Lady Eagles. Bruington had 19 kills and 14 assists, while Brittain contributed 14 kills, 19 assists and two blocks. Kamryn Pankonien supplied some salty swings and finished with 12 kills and six blocks.

Troy 3, Fairfield 1

The Trojanettes extended their season with a hard-fought win over fourth-ranked Fairfield in the Region III-3A quarterfinals.

Troy moves on the regional semis in Athens on Friday.