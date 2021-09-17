Waxahachie thwarts Midway's furious rally, 24-21

A brilliant, momentum-turning third quarter saw the Midway Panthers storm back from a 17-0 halftime deficit to go ahead 21-17 in their District 11-6A opener against Waxahachie. The furious rally came up just short, however, as the Indians scored a late touchdown to win 24-21, keeping Midway (0-4, 0-1) from notching its first victory of the year.

With about 10 minutes left in the game, the Panthers had the lead and the momentum, but a partially-blocked punt gave Waxahachie good field position on Midway’s 44-yard line. Nevertheless, the Indians went backwards, and faced a third-and-31. They got 20 of those yards on a pass from Roderick Hartsfield to Iverson Young. Then, on fourth-and-11, Hartsfield found Keith Abney for 13 yards. Two players later, Young scored what would turn out to be the winning touchdown from 1 yard out.

All of that happened after Midway came roaring back. Mustering only 57 yards of offense in the first half, the Panthers gained more than that in the first four plays of the third quarter. Midway quarterback Reid Tedford and running back Dominique Hill gained all the yards on the drive. Both broke numerous tackles, and Tedford’s 8-yard run put Midway on the board, and the ensuing extra point made the score 17-7.