Waxahachie thwarts Midway's furious rally, 24-21

A brilliant, momentum-turning third quarter saw the Midway Panthers storm back from a 17-0 halftime deficit to go ahead 21-17 in their District 11-6A opener against Waxahachie. The furious rally came up just short, however, as the Indians scored a late touchdown to win 24-21, keeping Midway (0-4, 0-1) from notching its first victory of the year.
With about 10 minutes left in the game, the Panthers had the lead and the momentum, but a partially-blocked punt gave Waxahachie good field position on Midway’s 44-yard line. Nevertheless, the Indians went backwards, and faced a third-and-31. They got 20 of those yards on a pass from Roderick Hartsfield to Iverson Young. Then, on fourth-and-11, Hartsfield found Keith Abney for 13 yards. Two players later, Young scored what would turn out to be the winning touchdown from 1 yard out.
All of that happened after Midway came roaring back. Mustering only 57 yards of offense in the first half, the Panthers gained more than that in the first four plays of the third quarter. Midway quarterback Reid Tedford and running back Dominique Hill gained all the yards on the drive. Both broke numerous tackles, and Tedford’s 8-yard run put Midway on the board, and the ensuing extra point made the score 17-7.
After a three-and-out by the Panther defense, Tedford and Hill went back to work. Once again they teamed up for all the yards on an 89-yard drive. The last 61 yards came on one play, though, as Hill burst through the line and outran the Indian defense.
Midway recovered a Waxahachie fumble on the ensuing kickoff, and one play later Tedford found Hill in the corner of the end zone. The junior made a diving catch, giving Midway its first lead at 21-17. Hill finished the game with 117 rushing yards and 76 receiving yards.
To say momentum shifted in the third quarter is really an understatement. Midway only had three first downs before the explosion. After getting dominated on both sides of the ball, they found themselves on top in only about five minutes of game time.
Midway had one chance after Waxahachie took the late lead, but could only gain 4 yards. With about 4 minutes left in the game, the Indians converted two critical first downs to seal the win.
In the first half, Waxahachie hit two long pass plays to set up two short touchdown runs. First, Hartsfield connected with Hawkins for 41 yards. Six plays later, Hartsfield scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper on fourth-and-1.
On the Indians’ next possession, Hartsfield found Abney for 46 yards. Almost mirroring their first scoring drive, five plays later Hartsfield once again scored from the 1-yard line.
Waxahachie’s other first-half points came via a 33-yard field goal by Jesse Garfias.
The Indians hit their third 40-yard pass play with about a minute to go before halftime, but a 14-yard loss on a sack by Midway defensive lineman Nick Taylor-Harris snuffed out any additional scoring threat.