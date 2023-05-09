While dozens of Central Texas athletes gear up for this week’s UIL State Track and Field Championships, one inspiring group just wrapped up their time at state last week.

Midway’s Unified track and field team placed 10th out of 16 teams at the state meet in Abilene. Unified is an offshoot of Special Olympics that partners students from a school’s special education program with students from the general student body population. Midway’s Unified team is in its third year, and it’s safe to say this was the most successful season yet.

“Oh my gosh, I’m beyond proud,” said Midway’s Unified coach Jordyn Baugh. “At regionals, which we hosted at Panther Stadium, we beat the defending state champions Copperas Cove. Not only were they the defending state champions, that was the first time we had ever beaten them. It was a mere three points.

“In track that is anybody’s meet, three points is nothing. It was a nailbiter the whole time. No one pulled ahead at any point. It was neck and neck the whole time, and we really just pushed through that. The kids fed off each other.”

That regional performance qualified Midway for state, and gave the Panther team a reason to whoop and holler and celebrate. Not that they really need much of a reason, as the personality of Midway’s team was perpetually enthusiastic and energetic.

“I would say that this group was our most brought-together and most uplifting group that we’ve had with the Unified team,” said Midway senior Kathryn Willis, who has worked as a buddy and volunteer in the school’s special education program her entire time in high school and hopes to become a special education teacher someday.

“The energy was insane,” Baugh said. “We have a whole new group of partners this year, and I call them our hype men, our hype crew. They play football, so they bring that football energy, in your face, get loud, get crazy. That is what pulled us through with three points.”

Midway has a popular, active Special Olympics program that is in its 30th year. Unified is a unique cousin to that program in that it gives students in the general population and in the special education program a chance to be true teammates.

“That’s why I love Unified,” Baugh said. “Special Olympics, of course, I love it, but what I love about Unified is the unity. For every special ed participant, we have a mainstream counterpart. But at the meet, they’re not dressed like, OK, it’s athlete and partner. Instead it’s everyone in the same gear. They even run in the same heat, by their time. Everyone’s points count toward the same goal.”

That’s right, Unified requires a, well, unified effort. A school’s coaching staff is not permitted to be on the track with the athletes during the meet. As such, the partners take on a critical role. They help their special-needs buddies compete by running, jumping and throwing right alongside them. In the shot put, for instance, both students’ distances count toward the overall team score. Same goes for the running and jumping events.

This gives the Unified partners a lot of responsibility, as part athlete, part coach and part cheerleader and encourager.

“We participate in everything, just like the special education kids do. It’s half of our score and half of their score put together that equals your total score,” Willis said. “You basically do everything that they do, and just kind of show them how to do everything and guide them. At the competitions, coaches can not be on the field or do anything. It’s all the partners’ responsibility. So, basically, the partner is both the partner and the coach. They have to make sure their buddy is in the right spot, make sure they know what lane they’re running in and what they’re doing and cheer them on while doing it. … You do all the roles.”

Willis has a heart for working with the special education students, to the point where she recently won the school district’s Friend of Midway Award, as the first student recipient of that honor. Willis said she enjoys working with the special education students because they radiate such joy.

“They’re all so uplifting and they really want to know who you are and become your friend,” she said. “They care about you, they’re very caring. They’re always saying hi to everybody, checking in on everyone: ‘How are you doing, hi!’ They’re all very positive and set a really good mood for everyone.”

To make the program successful, you need go-getters like Willis, Baugh said.

“Any and every event, I don’t know if she’s just already available or if she cancels everything to be available, but she is always available,” Baugh said. “And happily. It’s not like, ‘Oh, OK, I’ll come.’ No, it’s like, ‘I’m there, you name it, whatever you need.’ … I’m going to be upset if I’m not teaching with her at Midway someday.”

Baugh started her teaching career at Midway a little more than two years ago, at the semester break during the 2020-21 school year. The day she started was the day she first started working and coaching in the Special Olympics program.

“I got a text, ‘Hey, do you want to help out coaching powerlifting?’” Baugh said. “‘Yeah, sure, when does it start?’ ‘Today!’ Uh, OK. ‘Great, I’ll be there.’ That was Special Olympics, but that was my foot in the door, because right after powerlifting was track. That’s when I started. … I always wanted to coach. I didn’t think of this as being where I was going to start my coaching career, but I didn’t know it was an option. But, man, you couldn’t pay me to do anything different.”

While dedicated senior volunteers like Willis will be graduating and moving on to college, Midway should benefit from the return of several of this year’s team members for the 2023-24 school year. Baugh joked that “we might have to have tryouts next year,” because she sees such potential for growth in the Unified program.

“That’s definitely what I’m shooting for,” Baugh said. “I think because of my hype team, my hype crew, they kind of got a feel for it and how much fun it is. Because it is. Winning is fun, but even when we’re not winning we’re having such a good time with each other, being in each other’s presence and hanging out. We all have the same goal.”