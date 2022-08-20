We asked, they answered: Centex players weigh in with our annual Q&A

What are your thoughts about NIL (Name, Image, Likeness)? Is it a good or bad thing for college football?
“It’s a good thing, because it will help athletes with bills.” — Ashton Rosas, Bruceville-Eddy
“Not a good thing — makes sports all about money.” — Hayden Pustejovsky, Abbott
“It sounds dope, because they get their names out there and they have endorsement deals. The NIL is great.” — Everett Wilson, Texas Wind
“I like the idea of it, because it gets some money to the players.” — Taylor Dudley, Midway
“It’s a good thing because it allows players to receive some of the money they generate.” — Noah Brown, Midway
“It’s stupid. Very bad for colleges from a recruiting standpoint, good if there is a cap set.” — Justin Moore, Bosqueville
People are also reading…
“I think it makes the game less interesting. All they’re worried about is the money now. It’s bad.” — Cade Onstott, Dawson
“It’s good, because it allows players to use their name, image and likeness to their advantage.” — Eythan Thompson, La Vega
“I think there should be a limit.” — Robert Prescott, La Vega
“I think that NIL can be a great thing if used properly, though it can be an extreme advantage for rich schools or schools with large fan bases.” — Canyon Massengale, Whitney
“I think it is a good thing because it makes high-level recruits go to different schools than powerhouses.” — Sebastian Torres, McGregor
“I think it’s bad. It took the college away from college, it’s basically minor league football now.” — Tristan Robin, Lake Belton
“I think that NIL is a good thing because players get to make money off of their name, something I think should have been a thing a long time ago.” — RaShawn Conner, Waco High
“It’s good, because college athletes worked hard to get where they are.” — Tej Bryant, Mexia
“I don’t mind it as long as I get my cut. It’s a business.” — Gabe Martinez, Frost
“I really don’t care about it.” — Tyler Jones, Chilton
What’s playing in the AirPods/ear buds before a game? Do you have a go-to pregame song?
“J.Cole/Kanye West. Dreams and Nightmares by Meek Mill.” — Luke Grant, Waco High
“Either ‘Armies’ by KB or ‘The Bigger Picture’ by Lil Baby.” — Allbree Sharp, Live Oak
“You Belong With Me, Taylor Swift.” — Breck Chambers, Crawford
“I play old-school tracks of hip hop and R&B.” — Praiyer Jones, Marlin
“Whatever comes on Pandora, generally country or Christian music.” — Tanner Bean, Wortham
“Metallica, Enter Sandman.” — Caiden Arnett, Mart
“Any song by NBA Youngboy,” — Trajon Butler, Marlin (among many other players)
“Of course Youngboy will turn me up.” — Daylon Ford, Chilton
“Gospel music.” — Corleone Coleman, Methodist Home
“Jay Z, Run This Town, or Double 007, It’s Ova.” — Mekhi Sandolph, University
“Kendrick Lamar, Alright.” — Jesmar Rhodes, Connally
“Intro, Lil Baby.” — Trayjan Wilcox, Cameron Yoe
“Wasted on You, Morgan Wallen.” — Tyler Jones, Chilton
“Me vs. Me — Moneybagg Yo.” — Samuel Babcock, Belton
“Welcome to the Jungle — Guns and Roses.” — Armando De Hoyos, Blum
“Rock/rap music. ‘You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid,’ by The Offspring.” — Javon Stanford, Frost
“Country/Bluegrass.” — Adam Walden, Lake Belton
“Nuthin' But a G Thang.” — Cash Fuller, West
“Public Enemy.” — Colton Blain, Mt. Calm
“Outlaw country. Pancho and Lefty.” — Carl Shugart, Teague
“Funky Town.” — John Salmans, Texas Wind
“Something in the Way by Nirvana. Or worship music.” — Marshall Eberle, Mexia
“My go-go pregame song is All There by Jeezy.” — Adrian Melvin, Midway
“I don’t listen to music.” — Austin Poglee, Meridian
“Rap music, but Hello by Adele.” — Kasen Taylor, Lorena
What’s your favorite sport outside of football?
Basketball — 93
Baseball — 48
Track and Field — 47
Powerlifting — 12
Golf — 10
Nothing — 8
Soccer — 8
Volleyball — 3
Tennis — 3
Swimming — 2
Fishing — 2
Wrestling — 1
Rodeo — 1
Spikeball — 1
Boxing — 1
Which position group on a football team is the smartest, and why?
“Quarterback, 100 percent. All the different reads and plays to remember.” — Isaac Rivera, OL, Waco High
“O-line. Always figuring out where to go.” — Braden Smith, DL/C, Live Oak
“QB. They are the leader and have to make the hardest decisions.” — Edward Aviles Jr., QB/RB, Morgan
“Linemen. It may seem like we’re all meatheads, but they need to know all of the blocking assignments for different formations.” — Logan Barkowski, LB/OL, Crawford
“DBs. Got to know route-running.” — Derek Bullard, WR/S, Wortham
“Linebackers, for sure. Got to be smart to diagnose run plays, pass plays, and they have to drop back and run up, even play on the line sometimes.” — Jemere Hartsfield, LB/RB, Marlin
“DBs. We play going backwards and have to guard fast dudes going forward.” — Zha’Mauryon Lofton, FS/ATH, Marlin
“O-line. Just a smart group of guys.” — Heston Sauls, RG, Mart
“The quarterback. They have to read the defense throughout the game in order to help the game plan.” — Jesmar Rhodes, WR/RB, Connally
“Running back. You have to know when to stick and go.” — Keifer Sibley, ATH, Connally
“QBs, because I’m biased and they have to understand both sides.” — Connor Crews, QB, Lake Belton
“QB. You gotta know what everybody is doing, and the ability to read defenses can be hard.” — Noah Alvizo, OL/LB, Meridian
“Linemen, they have to do their job while getting hit every play.” — Javon Stanford, HB/DL, Frost
“Quarterbacks — always got to be thinking ahead.”— Buddy Jackson, QB, Itasca
“The offensive line, because we have to adjust our blocks and angles in a split second.” — Gabe Longoria, OT, Midway
“Personally, I feel it’s all-around. Everybody has an important job.” — Mekhi Sandolph, RB/Slot, University
Who on your team would have the highest Madden rating, and what would it be?
“Joe Taylor, 99, because he’s a Bo Jackson.” — Cason Johnson, Valley Mills
“Jadon Porter, 92.” — Kasen Taylor, Lorena
“Ryder (Hohertz), 99.” — Tucker Staton, Moody
“Isaac Johnson, he’s a tall, fast WR and nobody is guarding him. He would probably be an 86.” — Cade Onstott, Dawson
“Bryson Roland at a 94.” — Eythan Thompson, La Vega
“Slade Leblanc, 87.” — Zach Erickson, Belton
“Dom Hill, 94.” — Taylor Dudley, Midway
“Joey Pavelka, 99.” — Riley Sustala, Abbott
“Cash Fuller, 97 OVR.” — Gavin Busby, West
“Tyler Ward, 96.” — Jace Darling, Bishop Reicher
“Micah Hudson, 99 overall for sure.” — Tristan Robin, Lake Belton
“Zha’mauryon Lofton, it would be a 95.” — Praiyer Jones, Marlin
“Everyone will be a 99.” — Darren Paul, Waco High
“Johnzay Fulbright, because he can play anything, so a 99.” — Johnzay Fulbright, University
“Me, 92.” — Multiple players
What’s your go-to social media platform?
Instagram — 87
Snapchat — 80
Twitter — 35
TikTok — 27
YouTube — 5
Facebook — 4
I stay away from social media — 3
Apple Music — 1
Reddit — 1
Do you think behind-the-scenes recruiting happens in high school? Is it wrong in your view?
“I think it’s OK to do behind-the-scenes recruiting because at the end of the day it’s the athlete’s choice.” — RaShawn Conner, Waco High
“Yes (it happens), just use the people in your town.” — Adrian Vera-Rico, Morgan
“Yes, it happens, and yes it’s wrong.” — Preston Batts, Wortham
“Yes, and it’s unfair to the other teams because other schools don’t have money like the bigger ones.” — Brenden Shuemake, Walnut Springs
“I don’t think it goes on.” — Zha’Mauryon Lofton, Marlin
“I’m sure it does. And, yeah, it probably is wrong.” — Gauge Chandler, Meridian
“For sure, yeah, it’s wrong to poach kids from other schools.” — Tristan Robin, Lake Belton
“Yes, but it’s not super common. I think it’s wrong.” — Colten Stanford, Frost
“Yeah, for sure, you shouldn’t be recruiting in a public school.” — Chris Montoya, Hillsboro
“I think it’s based off a few players.” — Tyler Gulley, Midway
“I do believe it happens. It’s wrong because it’s an underhanded team.” — Elijah Beachum, Chilton
“Yes, but it isn’t bad.” — John Roach, Belton
“No, but it can create very good teams.” — Cayden Thomas, Gholson
If a restaurant sponsored your team and provided free meals, which one would you want it to be?
Chick-Fil-A — 63
Raising Cane’s — 41
Whataburger — 18
Bush’s Chicken — 13
Walk-On’s — 10
Wing Stop — 8
Subway — 7
La Fiesta — 5
Texas Roadhouse — 5
Baris — 4
Taco Bell — 4
George’s — 4
McDonald’s — 4
Freebirds — 3
Bubba’s — 2
Country Café — 2
Chipotle — 2
El Jalisco — 2
Golden Chick — 2
Slow Rise Slice House — 2
McAllister’s — 2
Ella’s — 1
Olive Garden — 1
IHOP — 1
Dairy Queen — 1
Longhorn Steakhouse — 1
Cotton Patch — 1
Summer Palace — 1
Pizza Hut — 1
Braum’s — 1
Tiny’s — 1
Pizza Pro — 1
Dickie’s BBQ — 1
Buffalo Wild Wings — 1
Sonic — 1
Wendy’s — 1
KFC — 1
Hard 8 BBQ — 1
Popeye’s — 1
Red Lobster — 1
Applebee’s — 1
Golden Corral— 1
Chicken Express — 1
J-Petal & Poke — 1
Chili’s — 1
Slim Chickens — 1
Rudy’s — 1
Fugi —1
Freddy’s — 1
Panda Express — 1
Smoky Bear’s — 1
Casa Ole — 1
Who on your team will be famous for something other than football? What will it be?
“Liam (Hill) will be famous for singing.” — Isaiah Glen, Eagle Christian Academy
“Tuck (Tucker Staton) for gaming.” — Ethan Hohhertz, Moody
“Cason Johnson, baseball.” — Thomas Perez, Valley Mills
“Brett Boiles, country music singer.” — Kasen Taylor, Lorena
“Cowboy Ray (Peoples) for TikTok.” — Ty Brown, Belton
“Frank Cruz, arm wrestling.” — Sebastian Torres, McGregor
“Sebastian Torres, his ab workout.” — Darieus Dixon, McGregor
“Ryan Barbera, for powerlifting.” — Colton Bosse, Chilton
“Dom Hill, President of the United States.” — Reid Tedford, Midway
“John Youens, baseball.” — Noah Finnell, Bosqueville
“Corleone (Coleman) will be famous on TikTok.” — Daraun Taylor, Methodist Home
“Camden Brock, basketball.” — Joe Gutshall, Lorena
“Noah Brown will be famous for being an astronaut.” — Tyler Gulley, Midway
“Brady (Schulz), for tax evasion.” — Riley Sustala, Abbott
“Joey Pavelka. He is going to be an Instagram model.” — Hayden Pustejovsky, Abbott
“Kayd for flying planes.” — Braylon Stafford, Itasca
“David Khan — motivational speaker.” — Connor Crews, Lake Belton
“Jamarie Wiggins, probably dancing.” — Kiefer Sibley, Connally
“Caidan Arnett, lawyer.” — Monte Swaner, Mart
“Braden (Smith), our center, will own a sports team.” — Allbree Sharp, Live Oak
“Brandon W., for the Nobel Prize.” — Brandon Wilkins, Blum
“Canyon Massengale, for discovering something in space.” — David Haynes III, Whitney
“Kelvin (Eagans), he would be a chef.” — Levi Alvarado, Hillsboro
“Johnzay (Fulbright), going to be a comedian.” — Naje Drakes, University
“Colton (Blain) — male stripper.” — Chad Plagens, Mount Calm
What do you think your coach’s nickname was in high school?
“Lieutenant Dan.” — Darren Paul, Waco High, on Linden Heldt
“The Boot.” — Allbree Sharp, Live Oak, on Brice Helton
“Chili Dog Chad.” — Preston Sterling, Wortham, on Chad Coker
“Gregatron.” — Camron Walker, Crawford, on Greg Jacobs
“Big Flip.” — Diego Muniz, Walnut Springs, on Lonnie Flippen
“Laster Blaster.” — Ty’Eric Bernal, University, on Kent Laster
“Big Kev.” — Jonah Ross, Mart, on Kevin Hoffman
“Super Dave.” — Jaidyn Anderson, Whitney, on David Haynes Jr.
“White Lightning.” — Jesse Shepperd, Connally, on Terry Gerik
“Slim Shady.” — Christian Kunz, Lake Belton, on Brian Cope
“Woody.” — Gavin Busby, West, on David Woodard
“The Librarian.” — Robert Prescott, La Vega, on Don Hyde
“TerrBear.” — Joseph Pavelka, Abbott, on Terry Crawford
“Meatball.” — Noah Brown, Midway, on Shane Anderson
“Calf Man.” — Cooper Staton, Moody, on Matt Hurst
“Chicken Legs.” — Keith Dailey, Moody, on Matt Hurst
“Biggie Smalls.” — Isaiah Glen, Eagle Christian, on Bryce Frazier
“Honey Bun.” — JL Singer, McGregor, on Mike Shields
In this Series
High school football 2022 preview: Complete coverage
-
We asked, they answered: Centex players weigh in with our annual Q&A
-
Which district is the toughest? Judging the most ominous Centex loops
-
District 10-2A Div. II preview: Mart, Wortham, Dawson, Hubbard, Frost, Meridian
- 41 updates