 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
We asked, they answered

We asked, they answered: Centex players weigh in with our annual Q&A

From the High school football 2022 preview: Complete coverage series
  • 0

What are your thoughts about NIL (Name, Image, Likeness)? Is it a good or bad thing for college football?

“It’s a good thing, because it will help athletes with bills.” — Ashton Rosas, Bruceville-Eddy

“Not a good thing — makes sports all about money.” — Hayden Pustejovsky, Abbott

“It sounds dope, because they get their names out there and they have endorsement deals. The NIL is great.” — Everett Wilson, Texas Wind

“I like the idea of it, because it gets some money to the players.” — Taylor Dudley, Midway

“It’s a good thing because it allows players to receive some of the money they generate.” — Noah Brown, Midway

“It’s stupid. Very bad for colleges from a recruiting standpoint, good if there is a cap set.” — Justin Moore, Bosqueville

People are also reading…

“I think it makes the game less interesting. All they’re worried about is the money now. It’s bad.” — Cade Onstott, Dawson

“It’s good, because it allows players to use their name, image and likeness to their advantage.” — Eythan Thompson, La Vega

“I think there should be a limit.” — Robert Prescott, La Vega

“I think that NIL can be a great thing if used properly, though it can be an extreme advantage for rich schools or schools with large fan bases.” — Canyon Massengale, Whitney

“I think it is a good thing because it makes high-level recruits go to different schools than powerhouses.” — Sebastian Torres, McGregor

“I think it’s bad. It took the college away from college, it’s basically minor league football now.” — Tristan Robin, Lake Belton

“I think that NIL is a good thing because players get to make money off of their name, something I think should have been a thing a long time ago.” — RaShawn Conner, Waco High

“It’s good, because college athletes worked hard to get where they are.” — Tej Bryant, Mexia

“I don’t mind it as long as I get my cut. It’s a business.” — Gabe Martinez, Frost

“I really don’t care about it.” — Tyler Jones, Chilton

What’s playing in the AirPods/ear buds before a game? Do you have a go-to pregame song?

“J.Cole/Kanye West. Dreams and Nightmares by Meek Mill.” — Luke Grant, Waco High

“Either ‘Armies’ by KB or ‘The Bigger Picture’ by Lil Baby.” — Allbree Sharp, Live Oak

“You Belong With Me, Taylor Swift.” — Breck Chambers, Crawford

“I play old-school tracks of hip hop and R&B.” — Praiyer Jones, Marlin

“Whatever comes on Pandora, generally country or Christian music.” — Tanner Bean, Wortham

“Metallica, Enter Sandman.” — Caiden Arnett, Mart

“Any song by NBA Youngboy,” — Trajon Butler, Marlin (among many other players)

“Of course Youngboy will turn me up.” — Daylon Ford, Chilton

“Gospel music.” — Corleone Coleman, Methodist Home

“Jay Z, Run This Town, or Double 007, It’s Ova.” — Mekhi Sandolph, University

“Kendrick Lamar, Alright.” — Jesmar Rhodes, Connally

“Intro, Lil Baby.” — Trayjan Wilcox, Cameron Yoe

“Wasted on You, Morgan Wallen.” — Tyler Jones, Chilton

“Me vs. Me — Moneybagg Yo.” — Samuel Babcock, Belton

“Welcome to the Jungle — Guns and Roses.” — Armando De Hoyos, Blum

“Rock/rap music. ‘You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid,’ by The Offspring.” — Javon Stanford, Frost

“Country/Bluegrass.” — Adam Walden, Lake Belton

“Nuthin' But a G Thang.” — Cash Fuller, West

“Public Enemy.” — Colton Blain, Mt. Calm

“Outlaw country. Pancho and Lefty.” — Carl Shugart, Teague

“Funky Town.” — John Salmans, Texas Wind

“Something in the Way by Nirvana. Or worship music.” — Marshall Eberle, Mexia

“My go-go pregame song is All There by Jeezy.” — Adrian Melvin, Midway

“I don’t listen to music.” — Austin Poglee, Meridian

“Rap music, but Hello by Adele.” — Kasen Taylor, Lorena

What’s your favorite sport outside of football?

Basketball — 93

Baseball — 48

Track and Field — 47

Powerlifting — 12

Golf — 10

Nothing — 8

Soccer — 8

Volleyball — 3

Tennis — 3

Swimming — 2

Fishing — 2

Wrestling — 1

Rodeo — 1

Spikeball — 1

Boxing — 1

Which position group on a football team is the smartest, and why?

“Quarterback, 100 percent. All the different reads and plays to remember.” — Isaac Rivera, OL, Waco High

“O-line. Always figuring out where to go.” — Braden Smith, DL/C, Live Oak

“QB. They are the leader and have to make the hardest decisions.” — Edward Aviles Jr., QB/RB, Morgan

“Linemen. It may seem like we’re all meatheads, but they need to know all of the blocking assignments for different formations.” — Logan Barkowski, LB/OL, Crawford

“DBs. Got to know route-running.” — Derek Bullard, WR/S, Wortham

“Linebackers, for sure. Got to be smart to diagnose run plays, pass plays, and they have to drop back and run up, even play on the line sometimes.” — Jemere Hartsfield, LB/RB, Marlin

“DBs. We play going backwards and have to guard fast dudes going forward.” — Zha’Mauryon Lofton, FS/ATH, Marlin

“O-line. Just a smart group of guys.” — Heston Sauls, RG, Mart

“The quarterback. They have to read the defense throughout the game in order to help the game plan.” — Jesmar Rhodes, WR/RB, Connally

“Running back. You have to know when to stick and go.” — Keifer Sibley, ATH, Connally

“QBs, because I’m biased and they have to understand both sides.” — Connor Crews, QB, Lake Belton

“QB. You gotta know what everybody is doing, and the ability to read defenses can be hard.” — Noah Alvizo, OL/LB, Meridian

“Linemen, they have to do their job while getting hit every play.” — Javon Stanford, HB/DL, Frost

“Quarterbacks — always got to be thinking ahead.”— Buddy Jackson, QB, Itasca

“The offensive line, because we have to adjust our blocks and angles in a split second.” — Gabe Longoria, OT, Midway

“Personally, I feel it’s all-around. Everybody has an important job.” — Mekhi Sandolph, RB/Slot, University

Who on your team would have the highest Madden rating, and what would it be?

“Joe Taylor, 99, because he’s a Bo Jackson.” — Cason Johnson, Valley Mills

“Jadon Porter, 92.” — Kasen Taylor, Lorena

“Ryder (Hohertz), 99.” — Tucker Staton, Moody

“Isaac Johnson, he’s a tall, fast WR and nobody is guarding him. He would probably be an 86.” — Cade Onstott, Dawson

“Bryson Roland at a 94.” — Eythan Thompson, La Vega

“Slade Leblanc, 87.” — Zach Erickson, Belton

“Dom Hill, 94.” — Taylor Dudley, Midway

“Joey Pavelka, 99.” — Riley Sustala, Abbott

“Cash Fuller, 97 OVR.” — Gavin Busby, West

“Tyler Ward, 96.” — Jace Darling, Bishop Reicher

“Micah Hudson, 99 overall for sure.” — Tristan Robin, Lake Belton

“Zha’mauryon Lofton, it would be a 95.” — Praiyer Jones, Marlin

“Everyone will be a 99.” — Darren Paul, Waco High

“Johnzay Fulbright, because he can play anything, so a 99.” — Johnzay Fulbright, University

“Me, 92.” — Multiple players

What’s your go-to social media platform?

Instagram — 87

Snapchat — 80

Twitter — 35

TikTok — 27

YouTube — 5

Facebook — 4

I stay away from social media — 3

Apple Music — 1

Reddit — 1

Do you think behind-the-scenes recruiting happens in high school? Is it wrong in your view?

“I think it’s OK to do behind-the-scenes recruiting because at the end of the day it’s the athlete’s choice.” — RaShawn Conner, Waco High

“Yes (it happens), just use the people in your town.” — Adrian Vera-Rico, Morgan

“Yes, it happens, and yes it’s wrong.” — Preston Batts, Wortham

“Yes, and it’s unfair to the other teams because other schools don’t have money like the bigger ones.” — Brenden Shuemake, Walnut Springs

“I don’t think it goes on.” — Zha’Mauryon Lofton, Marlin

“I’m sure it does. And, yeah, it probably is wrong.” — Gauge Chandler, Meridian

“For sure, yeah, it’s wrong to poach kids from other schools.” — Tristan Robin, Lake Belton

“Yes, but it’s not super common. I think it’s wrong.” — Colten Stanford, Frost

“Yeah, for sure, you shouldn’t be recruiting in a public school.” — Chris Montoya, Hillsboro

“I think it’s based off a few players.” — Tyler Gulley, Midway

“I do believe it happens. It’s wrong because it’s an underhanded team.” — Elijah Beachum, Chilton

“Yes, but it isn’t bad.” — John Roach, Belton

“No, but it can create very good teams.” — Cayden Thomas, Gholson

If a restaurant sponsored your team and provided free meals, which one would you want it to be?

Chick-Fil-A — 63

Raising Cane’s — 41

Whataburger — 18

Bush’s Chicken — 13

Walk-On’s — 10

Wing Stop — 8

Subway — 7

La Fiesta — 5

Texas Roadhouse — 5

Baris — 4

Taco Bell — 4

George’s — 4

McDonald’s — 4

Freebirds — 3

Bubba’s — 2

Country Café — 2

Chipotle — 2

El Jalisco — 2

Golden Chick — 2

Slow Rise Slice House — 2

McAllister’s — 2

Ella’s — 1

Olive Garden — 1

IHOP — 1

Dairy Queen — 1

Longhorn Steakhouse — 1

Cotton Patch — 1

Summer Palace — 1

Pizza Hut — 1

Braum’s — 1

Tiny’s — 1

Pizza Pro — 1

Dickie’s BBQ — 1

Buffalo Wild Wings — 1

Sonic — 1

Wendy’s — 1

KFC — 1

Hard 8 BBQ — 1

Popeye’s — 1

Red Lobster — 1

Applebee’s — 1

Golden Corral— 1

Chicken Express — 1

J-Petal & Poke — 1

Chili’s — 1

Slim Chickens — 1

Rudy’s — 1

Fugi —1

Freddy’s — 1

Panda Express — 1

Smoky Bear’s — 1

Casa Ole — 1

Who on your team will be famous for something other than football? What will it be?

“Liam (Hill) will be famous for singing.” — Isaiah Glen, Eagle Christian Academy

“Tuck (Tucker Staton) for gaming.” — Ethan Hohhertz, Moody

“Cason Johnson, baseball.” — Thomas Perez, Valley Mills

“Brett Boiles, country music singer.” — Kasen Taylor, Lorena

“Cowboy Ray (Peoples) for TikTok.” — Ty Brown, Belton

“Frank Cruz, arm wrestling.” — Sebastian Torres, McGregor

“Sebastian Torres, his ab workout.” — Darieus Dixon, McGregor

“Ryan Barbera, for powerlifting.” — Colton Bosse, Chilton

“Dom Hill, President of the United States.” — Reid Tedford, Midway

“John Youens, baseball.” — Noah Finnell, Bosqueville

“Corleone (Coleman) will be famous on TikTok.” — Daraun Taylor, Methodist Home

“Camden Brock, basketball.” — Joe Gutshall, Lorena

“Noah Brown will be famous for being an astronaut.” — Tyler Gulley, Midway

“Brady (Schulz), for tax evasion.” — Riley Sustala, Abbott

“Joey Pavelka. He is going to be an Instagram model.” — Hayden Pustejovsky, Abbott

“Kayd for flying planes.” — Braylon Stafford, Itasca

“David Khan — motivational speaker.” — Connor Crews, Lake Belton

“Jamarie Wiggins, probably dancing.” — Kiefer Sibley, Connally

“Caidan Arnett, lawyer.” — Monte Swaner, Mart

“Braden (Smith), our center, will own a sports team.” — Allbree Sharp, Live Oak

“Brandon W., for the Nobel Prize.” — Brandon Wilkins, Blum

“Canyon Massengale, for discovering something in space.” — David Haynes III, Whitney

“Kelvin (Eagans), he would be a chef.” — Levi Alvarado, Hillsboro

“Johnzay (Fulbright), going to be a comedian.” — Naje Drakes, University

“Colton (Blain) — male stripper.” — Chad Plagens, Mount Calm

What do you think your coach’s nickname was in high school?

“Lieutenant Dan.” — Darren Paul, Waco High, on Linden Heldt

“The Boot.” — Allbree Sharp, Live Oak, on Brice Helton

“Chili Dog Chad.” — Preston Sterling, Wortham, on Chad Coker

“Gregatron.” — Camron Walker, Crawford, on Greg Jacobs

“Big Flip.” — Diego Muniz, Walnut Springs, on Lonnie Flippen

“Laster Blaster.” — Ty’Eric Bernal, University, on Kent Laster

“Big Kev.” — Jonah Ross, Mart, on Kevin Hoffman

“Super Dave.” — Jaidyn Anderson, Whitney, on David Haynes Jr.

“White Lightning.” — Jesse Shepperd, Connally, on Terry Gerik

“Slim Shady.” — Christian Kunz, Lake Belton, on Brian Cope

“Woody.” — Gavin Busby, West, on David Woodard

“The Librarian.” — Robert Prescott, La Vega, on Don Hyde

“TerrBear.” — Joseph Pavelka, Abbott, on Terry Crawford

“Meatball.” — Noah Brown, Midway, on Shane Anderson

“Calf Man.” — Cooper Staton, Moody, on Matt Hurst

“Chicken Legs.” — Keith Dailey, Moody, on Matt Hurst

“Biggie Smalls.” — Isaiah Glen, Eagle Christian, on Bryce Frazier

“Honey Bun.” — JL Singer, McGregor, on Mike Shields

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebron James hopes to play alongside his son as he extends his contract with the Lakers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert