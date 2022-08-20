We asked, they answered: Centex players weigh in with our annual Q&A

What are your thoughts about NIL (Name, Image, Likeness)? Is it a good or bad thing for college football?

“It’s a good thing, because it will help athletes with bills.” — Ashton Rosas, Bruceville-Eddy

“Not a good thing — makes sports all about money.” — Hayden Pustejovsky, Abbott

“It sounds dope, because they get their names out there and they have endorsement deals. The NIL is great.” — Everett Wilson, Texas Wind

“I like the idea of it, because it gets some money to the players.” — Taylor Dudley, Midway

“It’s a good thing because it allows players to receive some of the money they generate.” — Noah Brown, Midway

“It’s stupid. Very bad for colleges from a recruiting standpoint, good if there is a cap set.” — Justin Moore, Bosqueville

“I think it makes the game less interesting. All they’re worried about is the money now. It’s bad.” — Cade Onstott, Dawson

“It’s good, because it allows players to use their name, image and likeness to their advantage.” — Eythan Thompson, La Vega

“I think there should be a limit.” — Robert Prescott, La Vega

“I think that NIL can be a great thing if used properly, though it can be an extreme advantage for rich schools or schools with large fan bases.” — Canyon Massengale, Whitney

“I think it is a good thing because it makes high-level recruits go to different schools than powerhouses.” — Sebastian Torres, McGregor

“I think it’s bad. It took the college away from college, it’s basically minor league football now.” — Tristan Robin, Lake Belton

“I think that NIL is a good thing because players get to make money off of their name, something I think should have been a thing a long time ago.” — RaShawn Conner, Waco High

“It’s good, because college athletes worked hard to get where they are.” — Tej Bryant, Mexia

“I don’t mind it as long as I get my cut. It’s a business.” — Gabe Martinez, Frost

“I really don’t care about it.” — Tyler Jones, Chilton

What’s playing in the AirPods/ear buds before a game? Do you have a go-to pregame song?

“J.Cole/Kanye West. Dreams and Nightmares by Meek Mill.” — Luke Grant, Waco High

“Either ‘Armies’ by KB or ‘The Bigger Picture’ by Lil Baby.” — Allbree Sharp, Live Oak

“You Belong With Me, Taylor Swift.” — Breck Chambers, Crawford

“I play old-school tracks of hip hop and R&B.” — Praiyer Jones, Marlin

“Whatever comes on Pandora, generally country or Christian music.” — Tanner Bean, Wortham

“Metallica, Enter Sandman.” — Caiden Arnett, Mart

“Any song by NBA Youngboy,” — Trajon Butler, Marlin (among many other players)

“Of course Youngboy will turn me up.” — Daylon Ford, Chilton

“Gospel music.” — Corleone Coleman, Methodist Home

“Jay Z, Run This Town, or Double 007, It’s Ova.” — Mekhi Sandolph, University

“Kendrick Lamar, Alright.” — Jesmar Rhodes, Connally

“Intro, Lil Baby.” — Trayjan Wilcox, Cameron Yoe

“Wasted on You, Morgan Wallen.” — Tyler Jones, Chilton

“Me vs. Me — Moneybagg Yo.” — Samuel Babcock, Belton

“Welcome to the Jungle — Guns and Roses.” — Armando De Hoyos, Blum

“Rock/rap music. ‘You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid,’ by The Offspring.” — Javon Stanford, Frost

“Country/Bluegrass.” — Adam Walden, Lake Belton

“Nuthin' But a G Thang.” — Cash Fuller, West

“Public Enemy.” — Colton Blain, Mt. Calm

“Outlaw country. Pancho and Lefty.” — Carl Shugart, Teague

“Funky Town.” — John Salmans, Texas Wind

“Something in the Way by Nirvana. Or worship music.” — Marshall Eberle, Mexia

“My go-go pregame song is All There by Jeezy.” — Adrian Melvin, Midway

“I don’t listen to music.” — Austin Poglee, Meridian

“Rap music, but Hello by Adele.” — Kasen Taylor, Lorena

What’s your favorite sport outside of football?

Basketball — 93

Baseball — 48

Track and Field — 47

Powerlifting — 12

Golf — 10

Nothing — 8

Soccer — 8

Volleyball — 3

Tennis — 3

Swimming — 2

Fishing — 2

Wrestling — 1

Rodeo — 1

Spikeball — 1

Boxing — 1

Which position group on a football team is the smartest, and why?

“Quarterback, 100 percent. All the different reads and plays to remember.” — Isaac Rivera, OL, Waco High

“O-line. Always figuring out where to go.” — Braden Smith, DL/C, Live Oak

“QB. They are the leader and have to make the hardest decisions.” — Edward Aviles Jr., QB/RB, Morgan

“Linemen. It may seem like we’re all meatheads, but they need to know all of the blocking assignments for different formations.” — Logan Barkowski, LB/OL, Crawford

“DBs. Got to know route-running.” — Derek Bullard, WR/S, Wortham

“Linebackers, for sure. Got to be smart to diagnose run plays, pass plays, and they have to drop back and run up, even play on the line sometimes.” — Jemere Hartsfield, LB/RB, Marlin

“DBs. We play going backwards and have to guard fast dudes going forward.” — Zha’Mauryon Lofton, FS/ATH, Marlin

“O-line. Just a smart group of guys.” — Heston Sauls, RG, Mart

“The quarterback. They have to read the defense throughout the game in order to help the game plan.” — Jesmar Rhodes, WR/RB, Connally

“Running back. You have to know when to stick and go.” — Keifer Sibley, ATH, Connally

“QBs, because I’m biased and they have to understand both sides.” — Connor Crews, QB, Lake Belton

“QB. You gotta know what everybody is doing, and the ability to read defenses can be hard.” — Noah Alvizo, OL/LB, Meridian

“Linemen, they have to do their job while getting hit every play.” — Javon Stanford, HB/DL, Frost

“Quarterbacks — always got to be thinking ahead.”— Buddy Jackson, QB, Itasca

“The offensive line, because we have to adjust our blocks and angles in a split second.” — Gabe Longoria, OT, Midway

“Personally, I feel it’s all-around. Everybody has an important job.” — Mekhi Sandolph, RB/Slot, University

Who on your team would have the highest Madden rating, and what would it be?

“Joe Taylor, 99, because he’s a Bo Jackson.” — Cason Johnson, Valley Mills

“Jadon Porter, 92.” — Kasen Taylor, Lorena

“Ryder (Hohertz), 99.” — Tucker Staton, Moody

“Isaac Johnson, he’s a tall, fast WR and nobody is guarding him. He would probably be an 86.” — Cade Onstott, Dawson

“Bryson Roland at a 94.” — Eythan Thompson, La Vega

“Slade Leblanc, 87.” — Zach Erickson, Belton

“Dom Hill, 94.” — Taylor Dudley, Midway

“Joey Pavelka, 99.” — Riley Sustala, Abbott

“Cash Fuller, 97 OVR.” — Gavin Busby, West

“Tyler Ward, 96.” — Jace Darling, Bishop Reicher

“Micah Hudson, 99 overall for sure.” — Tristan Robin, Lake Belton

“Zha’mauryon Lofton, it would be a 95.” — Praiyer Jones, Marlin

“Everyone will be a 99.” — Darren Paul, Waco High

“Johnzay Fulbright, because he can play anything, so a 99.” — Johnzay Fulbright, University

“Me, 92.” — Multiple players

What’s your go-to social media platform?

Instagram — 87

Snapchat — 80

Twitter — 35

TikTok — 27

YouTube — 5

Facebook — 4

I stay away from social media — 3

Apple Music — 1

Reddit — 1

Do you think behind-the-scenes recruiting happens in high school? Is it wrong in your view?

“I think it’s OK to do behind-the-scenes recruiting because at the end of the day it’s the athlete’s choice.” — RaShawn Conner, Waco High

“Yes (it happens), just use the people in your town.” — Adrian Vera-Rico, Morgan

“Yes, it happens, and yes it’s wrong.” — Preston Batts, Wortham

“Yes, and it’s unfair to the other teams because other schools don’t have money like the bigger ones.” — Brenden Shuemake, Walnut Springs

“I don’t think it goes on.” — Zha’Mauryon Lofton, Marlin

“I’m sure it does. And, yeah, it probably is wrong.” — Gauge Chandler, Meridian

“For sure, yeah, it’s wrong to poach kids from other schools.” — Tristan Robin, Lake Belton

“Yes, but it’s not super common. I think it’s wrong.” — Colten Stanford, Frost

“Yeah, for sure, you shouldn’t be recruiting in a public school.” — Chris Montoya, Hillsboro

“I think it’s based off a few players.” — Tyler Gulley, Midway

“I do believe it happens. It’s wrong because it’s an underhanded team.” — Elijah Beachum, Chilton

“Yes, but it isn’t bad.” — John Roach, Belton

“No, but it can create very good teams.” — Cayden Thomas, Gholson

If a restaurant sponsored your team and provided free meals, which one would you want it to be?

Chick-Fil-A — 63

Raising Cane’s — 41

Whataburger — 18

Bush’s Chicken — 13

Walk-On’s — 10

Wing Stop — 8

Subway — 7

La Fiesta — 5

Texas Roadhouse — 5

Baris — 4

Taco Bell — 4

George’s — 4

McDonald’s — 4

Freebirds — 3

Bubba’s — 2

Country Café — 2

Chipotle — 2

El Jalisco — 2

Golden Chick — 2

Slow Rise Slice House — 2

McAllister’s — 2

Ella’s — 1

Olive Garden — 1

IHOP — 1

Dairy Queen — 1

Longhorn Steakhouse — 1

Cotton Patch — 1

Summer Palace — 1

Pizza Hut — 1

Braum’s — 1

Tiny’s — 1

Pizza Pro — 1

Dickie’s BBQ — 1

Buffalo Wild Wings — 1

Sonic — 1

Wendy’s — 1

KFC — 1

Hard 8 BBQ — 1

Popeye’s — 1

Red Lobster — 1

Applebee’s — 1

Golden Corral— 1

Chicken Express — 1

J-Petal & Poke — 1

Chili’s — 1

Slim Chickens — 1

Rudy’s — 1

Fugi —1

Freddy’s — 1

Panda Express — 1

Smoky Bear’s — 1

Casa Ole — 1

Who on your team will be famous for something other than football? What will it be?

“Liam (Hill) will be famous for singing.” — Isaiah Glen, Eagle Christian Academy

“Tuck (Tucker Staton) for gaming.” — Ethan Hohhertz, Moody

“Cason Johnson, baseball.” — Thomas Perez, Valley Mills

“Brett Boiles, country music singer.” — Kasen Taylor, Lorena

“Cowboy Ray (Peoples) for TikTok.” — Ty Brown, Belton

“Frank Cruz, arm wrestling.” — Sebastian Torres, McGregor

“Sebastian Torres, his ab workout.” — Darieus Dixon, McGregor

“Ryan Barbera, for powerlifting.” — Colton Bosse, Chilton

“Dom Hill, President of the United States.” — Reid Tedford, Midway

“John Youens, baseball.” — Noah Finnell, Bosqueville

“Corleone (Coleman) will be famous on TikTok.” — Daraun Taylor, Methodist Home

“Camden Brock, basketball.” — Joe Gutshall, Lorena

“Noah Brown will be famous for being an astronaut.” — Tyler Gulley, Midway

“Brady (Schulz), for tax evasion.” — Riley Sustala, Abbott

“Joey Pavelka. He is going to be an Instagram model.” — Hayden Pustejovsky, Abbott

“Kayd for flying planes.” — Braylon Stafford, Itasca

“David Khan — motivational speaker.” — Connor Crews, Lake Belton

“Jamarie Wiggins, probably dancing.” — Kiefer Sibley, Connally

“Caidan Arnett, lawyer.” — Monte Swaner, Mart

“Braden (Smith), our center, will own a sports team.” — Allbree Sharp, Live Oak

“Brandon W., for the Nobel Prize.” — Brandon Wilkins, Blum

“Canyon Massengale, for discovering something in space.” — David Haynes III, Whitney

“Kelvin (Eagans), he would be a chef.” — Levi Alvarado, Hillsboro

“Johnzay (Fulbright), going to be a comedian.” — Naje Drakes, University

“Colton (Blain) — male stripper.” — Chad Plagens, Mount Calm

What do you think your coach’s nickname was in high school?

“Lieutenant Dan.” — Darren Paul, Waco High, on Linden Heldt

“The Boot.” — Allbree Sharp, Live Oak, on Brice Helton

“Chili Dog Chad.” — Preston Sterling, Wortham, on Chad Coker

“Gregatron.” — Camron Walker, Crawford, on Greg Jacobs

“Big Flip.” — Diego Muniz, Walnut Springs, on Lonnie Flippen

“Laster Blaster.” — Ty’Eric Bernal, University, on Kent Laster

“Big Kev.” — Jonah Ross, Mart, on Kevin Hoffman

“Super Dave.” — Jaidyn Anderson, Whitney, on David Haynes Jr.

“White Lightning.” — Jesse Shepperd, Connally, on Terry Gerik

“Slim Shady.” — Christian Kunz, Lake Belton, on Brian Cope

“Woody.” — Gavin Busby, West, on David Woodard

“The Librarian.” — Robert Prescott, La Vega, on Don Hyde

“TerrBear.” — Joseph Pavelka, Abbott, on Terry Crawford

“Meatball.” — Noah Brown, Midway, on Shane Anderson

“Calf Man.” — Cooper Staton, Moody, on Matt Hurst

“Chicken Legs.” — Keith Dailey, Moody, on Matt Hurst

“Biggie Smalls.” — Isaiah Glen, Eagle Christian, on Bryce Frazier