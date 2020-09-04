 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week 2 high school football scoreboard: Sept. 3-5, 2020
0 comments

Week 2 high school football scoreboard: Sept. 3-5, 2020

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
FNon-district
Connally 10
La Vega 13
FNon-district
China Spring 42
Lorena 13
FNon-district
Robinson 0
Whitney 41
FNon-district
Glen Rose 48
Gatesville 29
FNon-district
Krum 0
Hillsboro 27
FNon-district
Mexia 37
Troy 55
FNon-district
FW Western Hills 7
West 59
FNon-district
Mart 43
McGregor 33
FNon-district
Bellville 54
Cameron Yoe 41
FNon-district
Lago Vista 22
Teague 7
FNon-district
Rice 14
Groesbeck 45
ccd.Non-district
Brownsboro  
Fairfield  
noon Sat.Non-district
Bruceville-Eddy  
Crawford  
at Robinson
FNon-district
Bosqueville 33
Holland 62
FNon-district
Hamilton 14
Riesel 39
ccd.Non-district
Itasca  
Hubbard  
11:00 Sat.Non-district
Hico  
Moody  
at Midway
FNon-district
Santo 21
Valley Mills 7
FNon-district
Leon 34
Dawson 55
at Centerville
FNon-district
Marlin 21
Milano 0
FNon-district
Academy 17
Clifton 10
FNon-district
Bremond 58
Axtell 20
FNon-district
Chilton 0
Italy 46
FNon-district
Frost 0
Meridian 27
FNon-district
Wortham 13
Rosebud-Lott 32
2:00 Sat.Non-district
Malakoff Cross Roads  
Texas Wind  
at Riesel
FSix-man
Abbott 34
Milford 14
ccd.Six-man
Blum  
Gilmer Union Hill  
FSix-man
Bynum 29
Aquilla 31
FSix-man
Trinidad 0
Penelope 72
FSix-man
Blum JV 20
Gholson 12
FSix-man
FW THESA Home School 18
Coolidge 54
ccd.Six-man
Iredell  
Avalon  
FSix-man
Johnson Co. Home School 45
Covington 0
ccd.Six-man
Moran  
Evant  
FSix-man
Perrin-Whitt 20
Jonesboro 65
FSix-man
Oglesby 6
Morgan 27
FSix-man
Mount Calm 20
Cranfills Gap 41
FSix-man
Parkview Christian 0
Calvert 46
0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Waco ISD Stadium turf replacement project

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert