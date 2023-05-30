Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

AUSTIN — Someday soon enough, Crawford’s Kenzie Jones and Weimar’s Reagan Wick will be college rivals.

In their budding high school rivalry, Wick got the last laugh.

The Weimar ace refused to relent, blanking the potent Lady Pirate batting order on the way to a 3-0 Ladycat win in the Class 2A state semifinals on a toasty, 90-degree Tuesday afternoon at the University of Texas’s McCombs Field.

Weimar (39-6-1) advances to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. 2A championship game to face the winner of the other semifinal contest between Como-Pickton and Stamford. Top-ranked Crawford’s quest for a second straight state championship and fifth overall ends with a 34-3 record.

“The whole team, but obviously the senior class, what they’ve done,” Crawford coach Kirk Allen said. “They’ve won as many games, if not more, than anybody else (in school history). They’ve come here three years in a row. As freshmen they would have been here if we hadn’t had COVID, probably. We’ll never know. They just mean a lot.

“We’ve got a great junior class too, and obviously some sophomores and freshmen contributed this year. Just the whole team, the way they fought to the very end, I guarantee you at the beginning of the playoffs we wouldn’t have been here. But as the year went on, they bought into we’ve got to get better, and they did. That’s a testament to their hard work.”

Jones, Crawford’s battle-tested senior right-hander, will play her college softball at New Mexico. Meanwhile, the slick southpaw Wick has signed with Colorado State. That means that the two pitchers should face off often in college as combatants in the Mountain West Conference.

Last year in the state semis, Jones got the better of Wick in a 1-0 thriller. This time it was Wick’s turn, as the hard-throwing lefty struck out eight Crawford hitters and walked none. Moreover, anytime the Lady Pirates put a runner on base, Wick buckled down and denied every Lady Pirate RBI opportunity.

Wick’s preternatural ability to change speeds proved challenging for the Crawford batters. Ever been driving behind someone who’s buzzing down the interstate at breakneck speed, only to grouse and grumble when that driver suddenly slammed on the brakes? Perhaps you can sympathize with Crawford’s dilemma. Wick prompted plenty of swings and misses with her fastball, but it was her changeup that really befuddled the Lady Pirates. They routinely flailed away, out in front, fooled by the wicked difference in velocity.

“She was so tough today, her changeup was amazing today. I’ve never seen her changeup like that,” Crawford’s Allen said. “She has a changeup, we knew that, but she usually has a hard time throwing it for strikes. Tonight she was throwing it for strikes. That makes it even tougher, because you’re already focused on her curveball. We were really focused on her curveball and her screwball, so if you get a changeup to go for it, that’s fine. But her changeup was amazing tonight. That was obviously the difference.

“She kept us so off-balance, because you know in the back of your head, ‘She’s got a changeup.’ You can’t just totally sell out. That was a huge difference for her tonight.”

Give it up for Jones, though. A hero of many a Crawford win over the past four seasons, she kept the Lady Pirates in the game and gave them a chance. Jones did not allow a hit after the third inning, retiring 13 of the final 14 batters she faced, the lone exception coming via a Crawford error.

“Kenzie said, ‘You know what? I can’t give them any more,’” Allen said. “She really (bore) down. They made a great adjustment to what we were doing, they were making some half-swings, just trying to make contact, not trying to strike out and they did a great job to some of the balls we were throwing up there high. They were making half-swings, making contact and dropping in front of us for hits. I just give their coach credit for that. He made an adjustment, so we had to make an adjustment after that, and she did. She did a great job.”

Jones was coming off a no-hitter in Crawford’s regional final win over Trenton. But Weimar needed all of one pitch to ensure that the Lady Pirate hurler wouldn’t go all Johnny Vander Meer on them. Ladycats leadoff hitter Izzy Reeves banged Jones’ first pitch of the day into the gap in right-center field for a double.

That set a dogged tone for Weimar, which proved aggressive and feisty in the batter’s box. Wick followed Reeves’ hit with a liner to right, and Crawford’s Addie Cox couldn’t make the running catch, putting a pair of runners on base. The Ladycats capitalized, scoring their first run on a sacrifice fly to left by Taylor Smith before adding another on a solid RBI single to left from cleanup hitter Paige Pavlu.

Boom, after just one inning, Crawford found itself trailing, 2-0.

“When you get down right off the bat, you know runs are going to be at a premium,” Allen said. “I told them three runs were probably going to win it, and I was right. When you give up two in the first inning, it makes it tough. I think we just played a little bit, I don’t know if we were nervous, I know we were ready, we were prepared, we were confident. I just think that first girl gets that double, maybe that got them confident and made us not as confident. I think we were prepared, we were ready, they were just better than us today.”

Weimar padded its lead to 3-0 in the third. Jones quickly retired the first two Ladycat hitters before catcher Paige Pavlu worked a two-out walk. Hannah Fisbeck and Kylie Helmcamp followed with back-to-back singles, the latter of which plated pinch-runner Alazay Moreno with Weimar’s third run.

Crawford actually matched Weimar’s five hits on the day. But the money conversion in Austin proved problematic, as the Lady Pirates couldn’t cash in at the pay station.

In the third inning, slap-hitting centerfielder London Minnix delivered a check-swing single into center field for a two-out baserunner. Moments later, Minnix swiped second, her 30th stolen base of the season, to give the Lady Pirates a runner in scoring position. But Cox’s subsequent liner was snagged by Helmcamp, Weimar’s third baseman, for the third out of the inning.

Crawford’s best chance to score probably arrived in the fourth. Baylor commit Savanna Pogue tagged a leadoff single to right to get the Lady Pirates going. Wick retired the next two batters, but Pogue moved around to third base thanks to a stolen base and a throwing error by Paige Pavlu, the Weimar catcher.

Yet again, however, the Crawford dream died there, 60 feet from home plate. Haley Holmes’ grounder was scooped by Helmcamp, who flung a dart across the diamond to allow Wick to escape another jam.

That told the story for Crawford. A state semifinalist trophy wasn’t the one the Lady Pirates were playing for, but they’ll add it to their well-stocked trophy case nonetheless. It marked the final outing for star seniors like Jones, Holmes, Taylor Gohlke, Addi Goldenberg and Rachel Smith.

But it doesn’t figure to bring an end to the Lady Pirate softball dynasty. Division I recruits like Minnix and Pogue are juniors and will return to pilot another voyage toward the state tournament in 2024.

“Obviously every year is a totally different year,” Allen said. “But we’re going to have some kids coming back that have a lot of experience, so that’s going to be fun. We’re going to have some young ones contribute next year, so that’ll be fun, too. Just the experience of being here is second to none. You can’t explain it to them, you can’t talk to them, you can’t tell them about it, you’ve got to be here. For those kids to get here, some of them twice, some three times, that’s incredible for them. That’ll help us, definitely, going forward.”