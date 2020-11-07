West 27, Maypearl 14

In Maypearl, West running backs Trey Janek and Lawson Kendrick both topped 100 rushing yards as the Trojans finished the regular season with a win over Maypearl.

Janek carried 21 times for 205 yards and Kendrick toted the rock 17 times for 107 and they combined for all four of West’s touchdowns.

The Trojans (8-2, 5-1 in 7-3A D-I) finished the regular season on a three-game winning streak to claim the district’s second-place playoff seed.

West will play Kemp at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium in the bi-district round.