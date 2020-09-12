West 28, Blooming Grove 7

In Blooming Grove, the West Trojans controlled the second half, shutting out Blooming Grove to win for the second-straight week.

After the contest was tied at 7 at halftime, West running back Trey Janek scored the go-ahead touchdown with an 11-yard run early in the third quarter.

West (2-1) iced the game in the fourth quarter when running back Landon Edwards scored on an eight-yard touchdown run and Janek added a 60-yard romp.

Trojans D-lineman Jaden Anderson led an outstanding effort by the Trojans defense as he posted eight tackles, including five for losses.

West handed Blooming Grove (2-1) its first loss of the season.

Photos: High school football Week 3 around Waco, Central Texas