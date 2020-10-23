 Skip to main content
West 31, Dallas Madison 7
DALLAS — West coach David Woodard was confident that his team would bounce back from last week’s loss to Grandview, and he was right.

West pushed aside Madison with its typically sturdy running game, handing the home team its first loss in this District 7-3A Div. I battle of Trojans.

West (6-2, 3-1) was paced again by Trey Janek, who punched in three touchdowns. Grant Davis contributed the other score for West, which will return home to face Dallas A-Plus Academy next Friday.

Dallas Madison falls to 2-1 on the year, as it did not play any nondistrict games.

