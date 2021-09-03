West 42, Tyler Grace Community 0

TYLER — You don’t have to wait until Westfest to get a West-related party.

The Trojans got their Labor Day weekend started right by laboring to a road shutout of TAPPS foe Tyler Grace. West (2-0) built a 40-0 lead by the half, and picked up a second-half safety for the final scoring margin. Overall, the Trojans limited the Cougars (0-2) to a single first down.

T.J. McCutcheon and Zane Meinen scored a pair of touchdowns apiece to spur the Trojan offense.

In two games this season, the Trojans have outscored their opponents by a combined 90-7. They’ll try to keep the fun going next week when they host Blooming Grove.