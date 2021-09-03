 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West 42, Tyler Grace Community 0
0 comments
CENTEX ROUNDUP

West 42, Tyler Grace Community 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Coming off a 9-3 season, a veteran West Trojans squad appears to be Grandview’s biggest challenger in this rough-and-tumble district.

TYLER — You don’t have to wait until Westfest to get a West-related party.

The Trojans got their Labor Day weekend started right by laboring to a road shutout of TAPPS foe Tyler Grace. West (2-0) built a 40-0 lead by the half, and picked up a second-half safety for the final scoring margin. Overall, the Trojans limited the Cougars (0-2) to a single first down.

T.J. McCutcheon and Zane Meinen scored a pair of touchdowns apiece to spur the Trojan offense.

In two games this season, the Trojans have outscored their opponents by a combined 90-7. They’ll try to keep the fun going next week when they host Blooming Grove.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert