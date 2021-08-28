West 48, Lexington 7

In West, linebacker Brandon Vanek led the way as the Trojans stonewalled Lexington for most of the game. West led 35-0 at halftime and barely let up the rest of the way.

Vanek had 14 tackles with a couple of stops for losses. Defensive back Easton Paxton pitched in a couple of interceptions and a fumble recovery to go along with five tackles.

Meanwhile, running back TJ McCutcheon and wide receiver Wyatt Wolf took care of putting points on the board. Wolf returned a punt for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass. McCutcheon rushed for nine yards per carry on nine totes, including a couple of TDs.