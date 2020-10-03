West 55, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 0

In West, the Trojans scored three first-quarter touchdowns and never let up in their district-opening win.

West running back Trey Janek broke loose for an 80-yard touchdown run just a little more than a minute into the game, setting the tone. He added a 15-yard touchdown a few minutes later and Trojans QB Landon Edwards tossed a 40-yard scoring strike to Wyatt Wolf.

Running back Lawson Kendrick led West with 119 rushing yards, including a three-yard touchdown early in the second quarter and a 74-yard scoring romp early in the third.

The Trojans (4-1, 1-0 in 7-3A D-I) held Oak Cliff Life (0-4, 0-1) to 51 yards of total offense.

West goes on the road to play rival Whitney next week.

Photos: Week 6 high school football scenes