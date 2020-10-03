West 55, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 0

In West, the Trojans scored three first-quarter touchdowns and never let up in their district-opening win.
West running back Trey Janek broke loose for an 80-yard touchdown run just a little more than a minute into the game, setting the tone. He added a 15-yard touchdown a few minutes later and Trojans QB Landon Edwards tossed a 40-yard scoring strike to Wyatt Wolf.
Running back Lawson Kendrick led West with 119 rushing yards, including a three-yard touchdown early in the second quarter and a 74-yard scoring romp early in the third.
The Trojans (4-1, 1-0 in 7-3A D-I) held Oak Cliff Life (0-4, 0-1) to 51 yards of total offense.
West goes on the road to play rival Whitney next week.
Photos: Week 6 high school football scenes
Midway Westlake
Midway’s Jaden Johnson gets wrapped up by Westlake’s Brady Lamme in the first half of the Chaps’ blowout win on Friday.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Midway Westlake
Westlake’s Zane Minors (center) is pulled down by Midway’s ZaCobie Haverly, (right) in the first half. Also defending is Anthony Rodriguez (left).
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Midway Westlake
Midway quarterback Garrett Childers tries to elude Westlake's Hayden Brady in the first half. Childers had 40 yards rushing on the night and was sacked seven times.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Midway Westlake
Midway quarterback Garrett Childers is wrapped up tackled by Westlake's Nick Morris (bottom) and Nick Hogan (left) in the first half. The Chaparrals sacked Childers seven times and he finished with just 33 yards passing.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Midway Westlake
Westlake's Zane Minors is tripped up by Midway's Gus Hamlin in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Midway Westlake
Midway quarterback Garrett Childers (center) is pressured by Westlake's defense including Braden Davis (left) in the first half. The Chaparrals sacked Childers seven times and he finished with just 33 yards passing.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Robinson Connally
Connally's Kavian Gaither cuts across the field as Robinson's Slade McCloud (left) gives chase in the first half.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
Robinson Connally
Connally's Marcus Long dives into the end zone in the first half as he wriggles free from Robinson's Trey Stout (bottom) and Slade McCloud (right).
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
Robinson Connally
Robinson's Slade McCloud upends Connally RB Kavian Gaither in the first half. In the background is Cadets running back Germone Powell.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
Robinson Connally
Connally’s Kavian Gaither leaves Robinson’s Trey Stout behind as he cruises to the end zone in the first half.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
Lorena Troy
Troy RB Zach Hrbacek (right) heads upfield past Lorena’s Aiden Ray (left) in the first half.
Andy Luten, Special to the Tribune-Herald
Lorena Troy
Lorena's Daylan Browder breaks free to run upfield past Troy's defense in Friday's District 11-3A game.
Staff photo — Andy Luten
Lorena Troy
Troy's Caden Womack pulls down tackles Lorena's Sam Ives in the first half.
Andy Luten, Special to the Tribune-Herald
Lorena Troy
Lorena's Ben Smedshammer tries to get away from Troy's Hunter Martin in the first half.
Andy Luten, Special to the Tribune-Herald
