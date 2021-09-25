West 56, Life Oak Cliff 15

DALLAS — The Trojans’ mighty ground game didn’t steer off a cliff, it just ran right over Life Oak Cliff to open District 7-3A play.

West (5-0, 1-0) got off on the right foot behind T.J. McCutcheon’s 10-yard touchdown run and an 8-yard scoring scamper from Joseph Pendleton. When Wyatt Wolf picked off an Oak Cliff pass and took it back 35 yards for the pick-six, the Trojans were in control, up 21-0.