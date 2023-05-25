Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MADISONVILLE — Kade Bing threw a complete game and Gus Crain delivered a two-run single in the fourth inning to lift West to a 3-2 win over Diboll to sweep the Class 3A region semifinals series on Thursday night.

After opening the best-of-three series with an 8-5 win over Diboll on Wednesday in Huntsville, the Trojans (28-6) advanced to the region finals behind a strong performance by Bing (8-1), who threw a five-hitter and collected six strikeouts.

Diboll tied the game at 1-1 in the third inning when starting pitcher Issac DeJesus hit a run-scoring single. But Crain came through with the game-winning hit in the fourth.

Brody Finley hit a run-scoring single in the sixth to trim West's lead to 3-2, but Bing escaped further damage by stranding a pair of baserunners with a pair of strikeouts.

"I was a little stressed but I trusted my defense behind me," said Bing in his postgame radio interview. "If they hit it, they hit it. If they miss it, they miss it."