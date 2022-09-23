West blasts Madison, moves to 2-0 in district play

DALLAS — West wasted very little time getting is prolific offense cranked up in Friday night’s 56-7 win over Dallas Madison at Wilmer-Hutchins Eagle Stadium.

The Trojans moved to 2-0 in District 7-3A Div. I against a Dallas ISD opponent which may be may better known for its basketball success than football.

The Trojans took the opening kickoff and Easton Paxton broke two long runs covering 40 yards, moving with little resistance from the Madison defense.

Quarterback Zane Meinen, on third-and-21, found Paxton in the corner of the end zone for the first score of the game at the 10:12 mark of the first quarter. Bryce Cunningham kicked the first of his six first half extra points for a 7-0 lead.

T.J. McCutcheon and Coy Klish each ripped off 15-yard runs after a West defensive stop, then it was backup quarterback Gus Crain who stole the spotlight.

He rolled to his left, after a failed handoff, looked for someone to throw to, but instead sped down the left sideline untouched for a 42-yard touchdown run and a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

McCutcheon powered his way into the end zone from six yards out for a 21-0 West lead at the end of the first quarter.

Klish scored on a four-yard run, and Crain found Paxton on a 30-yard scoring strike on West’s next possession to push the Trojan lead to 35-0.

McCutcheon scored the final points of the first half scampering 43 yards up the middle for a touchdown, giving West a 42-7 halftime lead.

The Trojans started the second half much like they ended first. Jacob Boggs intercepted a Madison pass deep in the home team’s territory. Just five players later, McCutcheon scored on a six-yard run and it was 49-7.