West blows past A-Plus with big night from Meinen, 56-0

DALLAS — West scored early, often and seemingly all the time in routing A-Plus Academy, 56-0, Friday night in a lopsided District 7-3A Division I game at Founders Field.

The game was never in doubt after cornerback Zane Meinen stepped in front of an A-Plus pass at the Knights’ 25-yard line and ran it for touchdown. Bryce Cunningham kicked the first extra point for a 7-0 lead with less than two minutes gone in the first quarter.

The Trojans remained a perfect 4-0 in district play and 5-1 overall, while A-Plus fell to 1-4 overall and 1-6 in district.

“We’re staying strong, getting healthy and getting better every day,” said West coach David Woodard.

Meinen was the West offensive and defensive star as he threw two touchdown passes and returned two interceptions for touchdowns, one in each half.

When the Trojans’ offense finally got its chance in the first quarter after a short punt set them up at its own 48-yard line, it didn’t take long to join the scoring party,

After moving the ball to the A-Plus 27-yard line, Meinen dropped the snap on third down, picked it up on one bounce, rolled to the left side and found Easton Paxton all alone in the end zone for the easy touchdown.

“I told the guys they’re going to have some games where they play all four quarters, so stay focused and be ready. We’re not as sharp as we want to be, but we can still work on this,” said Woodard.

In the first quarter, A-Plus had zero first downs and three yards total offense. In the first half, it was still no first downs and eight yards total offense. They managed one first down in the second half, via penalty.

That allowed West to continue to have short drives and easy scores and very little drama in the district game.

The Trojans moved down the field impressively on their next drive, mixing runs and passes to the A-Plus one-yard line, and then Meinen found Coy Klish for a one-yard touchdown reception and a 20-0 lead.

It was a 25-yard run by TJ McCutcheon for the next score and a two-point conversion for a 28-0 lead at the end at the first quarter.

A second quarter touchdown run by Zeke Acevedo and a late second quarter touchdown pass covering 61 yards from Meinen to Easton Paxton stretched West’s lead to 42-0 at halftime.

Klish scored in the third quarter on a three-yard run and Meinen closed with the quarter with a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown, his second.