West climbs to No. 8 in state rankings; La Vega holds steady after Argyle game

West continued to climb in the statewide poll this week after a thrilling 35-28 win over Rogers. The Trojans are now ranked No. 8 in Class 3A Div. I.

A close loss to No. 1 Argyle didn't hurt the La Vega Pirates any, as they steady at No. 7, while China Spring remained No. 5 with a blowout win over Lampasas.

Elsewhere in the rankings, No. 1 Mart and No. 4 Crawford cruised to wins (both remain undefeated), as did local UIL six-man teams Jonesboro and Abbott, which both shut out and 45ed their opponents last week. The Eagles moved up one spot to No. 4 while the Panthers remained at No. 6.

In the private ranks, Live Oak stayed ranked No. 1 after opening district play with a tidy 94-point performance against McKinney Cornerstone in a mercy-rule win.