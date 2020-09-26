 Skip to main content
West, Crawford turn out the votes for Super Poll finals
Ready for the reset?

That’s what’s happening now after 12,809 votes were cast in the Trib’s annual Super Poll, which lets fans stuff the ballot box to promote their favorite high school football players in Central Texas.

Now, the top five vote-getters from the last month will advance to a brand new final voting round which begins Sunday. All vote totals start over at zero.

Voting begins today online at  wacotrib.com/superpoll and continues through this Friday night. As always, fans can vote once per hour per category. We’ll crown the winners in Sunday’s Tribune-Herald.

The fan bases in West and Crawford really rocked the vote, churning out 5,947 total votes for their candidates, more than 45% of the total cast. The Trojans and Pirates placed 14 and 10 players, respectively, into the finals. China Spring was a strong contender as well with five players advancing.

And Connally Cadets fans get a tip of the cap for pushing Cason Pullin into the finals at defensive lineman with 642 votes, the most of any single candidate.

Here are the finalists, in order of finish:

QUARTERBACK

Ryder Hohhertz, Moody

Landon Edwards, West

Tanner Merenda, Crawford

Braydon Richardson, Valley Mills

Major Bowden, China Spring

RUNNING BACK

Trey Janek, West

Breck Chambers, Crawford

Emmanuel Abdallah, China Spring

Batsell Bates, West

Jar’Quae Walton, La Vega

WIDE RECEIVER/TIGHT END

Luke Torbert, Crawford

Xavier Williams, Waco High

Wyatt Wolf, West

Jordan Nevarez, China Spring

Duston Vanek, West

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

Luke Wines, West

Hayden Hopkins, China Spring

Micah Sauls, Mart

Cooper Gohlke, Crawford

Corbin Navarro, Valley Mills

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

Cason Pullin, Connally

Jaden Anderson, West

Luke Wines, West

Garrett Pearson, Crawford

Corbin Navarro, Valley Mills

LINEBACKER

Camron Walker, Crawford

Tristyn Pechacek, China Spring

Gage Gordan, West

Kolten Saulters, Robinson

Brandon Vanek, West

DEFENSIVE BACK

Guillermo Acevedo, West

Luke Torbert, Crawford

Colt Murphree, Crawford

Slade McCloud, Robinson

Anthony McGlothern, West

SPECIALIST

Ty Torbert, kicker, Crawford

Micah Sauls, long snapper, Mart

Alan Olvera, kicker, West

Breck Chambers, punter, Crawford

Landon Edwards, punter, West

SIX-MAN

Kadyn Johnson, Abbott

Caleb Wilson, Eagle Christian

Camray Sanders, Methodist Children’s Home

C.J. Hutchison, Gholson

Marlow Welch, Vanguard

