West, Crawford turn out the votes for Super Poll finals

Ready for the reset?

That’s what’s happening now after 12,809 votes were cast in the Trib’s annual Super Poll, which lets fans stuff the ballot box to promote their favorite high school football players in Central Texas.

Now, the top five vote-getters from the last month will advance to a brand new final voting round which begins Sunday. All vote totals start over at zero.

Voting begins today online at wacotrib.com/superpoll and continues through this Friday night. As always, fans can vote once per hour per category. We’ll crown the winners in Sunday’s Tribune-Herald.

The fan bases in West and Crawford really rocked the vote, churning out 5,947 total votes for their candidates, more than 45% of the total cast. The Trojans and Pirates placed 14 and 10 players, respectively, into the finals. China Spring was a strong contender as well with five players advancing.

And Connally Cadets fans get a tip of the cap for pushing Cason Pullin into the finals at defensive lineman with 642 votes, the most of any single candidate.

Here are the finalists, in order of finish:

QUARTERBACK