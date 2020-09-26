West, Crawford turn out the votes for Super Poll finals

Ready for the reset?
That’s what’s happening now after 12,809 votes were cast in the Trib’s annual Super Poll, which lets fans stuff the ballot box to promote their favorite high school football players in Central Texas.
Now, the top five vote-getters from the last month will advance to a brand new final voting round which begins Sunday. All vote totals start over at zero.
Voting begins today online at wacotrib.com/superpoll and continues through this Friday night. As always, fans can vote once per hour per category. We’ll crown the winners in Sunday’s Tribune-Herald.
The fan bases in West and Crawford really rocked the vote, churning out 5,947 total votes for their candidates, more than 45% of the total cast. The Trojans and Pirates placed 14 and 10 players, respectively, into the finals. China Spring was a strong contender as well with five players advancing.
And Connally Cadets fans get a tip of the cap for pushing Cason Pullin into the finals at defensive lineman with 642 votes, the most of any single candidate.
Here are the finalists, in order of finish:
QUARTERBACK
Ryder Hohhertz, Moody
Landon Edwards, West
Tanner Merenda, Crawford
Braydon Richardson, Valley Mills
Major Bowden, China Spring
RUNNING BACK
Trey Janek, West
Breck Chambers, Crawford
Emmanuel Abdallah, China Spring
Batsell Bates, West
Jar’Quae Walton, La Vega
WIDE RECEIVER/TIGHT END
Luke Torbert, Crawford
Xavier Williams, Waco High
Wyatt Wolf, West
Jordan Nevarez, China Spring
Duston Vanek, West
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN
Luke Wines, West
Hayden Hopkins, China Spring
Micah Sauls, Mart
Cooper Gohlke, Crawford
Corbin Navarro, Valley Mills
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN
Cason Pullin, Connally
Jaden Anderson, West
Luke Wines, West
Garrett Pearson, Crawford
Corbin Navarro, Valley Mills
LINEBACKER
Camron Walker, Crawford
Tristyn Pechacek, China Spring
Gage Gordan, West
Kolten Saulters, Robinson
Brandon Vanek, West
DEFENSIVE BACK
Guillermo Acevedo, West
Luke Torbert, Crawford
Colt Murphree, Crawford
Slade McCloud, Robinson
Anthony McGlothern, West
SPECIALIST
Ty Torbert, kicker, Crawford
Micah Sauls, long snapper, Mart
Alan Olvera, kicker, West
Breck Chambers, punter, Crawford
Landon Edwards, punter, West
SIX-MAN
Kadyn Johnson, Abbott
Caleb Wilson, Eagle Christian
Camray Sanders, Methodist Children’s Home
C.J. Hutchison, Gholson
Marlow Welch, Vanguard
