West defense comes through in clutch in 14-12 win over Malakoff

MESQUITE — The defense never rested and the West playoff dream is still alive.
The Trojans’ unflappable, unyielding, unbending defense partnered with just enough offense to keep West’s undefeated football season alive, 14-12, over Malakoff on Friday afternoon in the Class 3A Division I regional round at Handby Stadium.
“Our defense never ceases to amaze me,” said West coach David Woodard. “It was defensive excellence and just enough offense, but when we play next week they won’t ask how we got there, they will just look at the score and see we arrived.”
West (13-0) will face the winner of Friday night's game between Mt. Pleasant and Gladewater. Woodard said that regional final matchup is tentatively set for next Friday at 2 30 p.m. at The Star in Frisco.
After quarterback Gus Crain tossed a swing pass to Wyatt Wolf for a 63-yard touchdown pass and run to take a 14-6 fourth quarter lead, it appeared West had secured the victory.
But a late fumble gave Malakoff (9-4) the ball at the West 31 and the Tigers drove it in for a score with two minutes left in the game. Trailing 14-12, Malakoff was forced to go for two points to tie the game and that was all the challenge the West defense needed.
West linebacker Brandon Vanek, who had an earlier interception, joined plenty of his friends and stopped Malakoff running back K’Vionne Davis short on the two-point run, and the Trojans ran out the clock for another victory.
“We knew they were going to try and jam it up the middle on us, but once again our defensive staff had a great plan and carried us to the win," Woodard said.
For the West players, the victory brought jubilation. It's the first time that West has reached the fourth round since 1980.
“This is something we have dreamed about since August,” said West defensive back Jacob Boggs. “Every day in practice we go over defensive situations and it paid off today.”
In its first two playoff games, Malakoff had scored more than 30 points each time, but on a sunny and cool Friday, the Tigers were held to less than 200 yards of total offense and one touchdown.
Woodard was unsure about West's exact playoff history in the game's aftermath. He recalled West was defeated by Sealy High School and star running back Eric Dickerson in 1981.
“He was pretty special, wasn’t he?” Woodard said.
Against Malakoff, so was the West defense.
An equal partner in the Trojans' undefeated dream season, the defense was the clear star in a fast-moving first half of playoff football. Time and again, the Trojan defenders, most playing both ways, repelled any chance for Malakoff to take control of the game.
They started early as West suffered interceptions on its first two series of the game, both deep in Trojans’ territory.
After the Tigers started at the West 20-yard line, they lost two yards in three plays and kicker Juan Gonzalez came on to boot a 39-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead with 9:07 left in the first quarter. The next series was no different for West as another interception set up the Tigers at the Trojans 32, but once again they failed to advance and missed a 42-yard field goal.
A short West punt on the third series set Malakoff up at midfield, but once again it was the Trojan defense to the rescue. Nothing doing for the Tigers again.
At the end of the first quarter, Malakoff led 3-0 with only two first downs to none for West.
Another short punt from West allowed the Tigers to start on the Trojans 42-yard-line. Three first downs later, Malakoff moved to 1st-and-goal from the West 6. But the was exactly the challenge the Trojans needed.
Shutting the Tigers down once again, West forced a third-down fumble which Malakoff recovered. It led to second Gonzalez field goal, this one from 24 yards out, making the score 6-0 in the second quarter.
As if they hadn’t done enough, the Trojans set up the first West score when linebacker Vanek intercepted a Malakoff pass on 3-and-9 at the Tigers' 30 yard line with just four minutes left in the first half.
Two plays later Joseph Pendleton gave the Trojans their initial first down of the game on a seven-yard carry. On the next play TJ McCutcheon rumbled up the middle for a 19-yard touchdown run to tie the game. Kicker Brock Klander kicked the extra point for a 7-6 halftime lead.