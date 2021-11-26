West defense comes through in clutch in 14-12 win over Malakoff

After the Tigers started at the West 20-yard line, they lost two yards in three plays and kicker Juan Gonzalez came on to boot a 39-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead with 9:07 left in the first quarter. The next series was no different for West as another interception set up the Tigers at the Trojans 32, but once again they failed to advance and missed a 42-yard field goal.

A short West punt on the third series set Malakoff up at midfield, but once again it was the Trojan defense to the rescue. Nothing doing for the Tigers again.

At the end of the first quarter, Malakoff led 3-0 with only two first downs to none for West.

Another short punt from West allowed the Tigers to start on the Trojans 42-yard-line. Three first downs later, Malakoff moved to 1st-and-goal from the West 6. But the was exactly the challenge the Trojans needed.

Shutting the Tigers down once again, West forced a third-down fumble which Malakoff recovered. It led to second Gonzalez field goal, this one from 24 yards out, making the score 6-0 in the second quarter.

As if they hadn’t done enough, the Trojans set up the first West score when linebacker Vanek intercepted a Malakoff pass on 3-and-9 at the Tigers' 30 yard line with just four minutes left in the first half.