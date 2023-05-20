Finally under a canopy of clear skies, West baseball coach Phillip Berndsen delivered a sunny message to his team.

Well, sunny with a 100 percent chance of grit. Berndsen brought his Trojans together for a huddle after the team’s 9-1 series-clinching win over Lorena on Saturday afternoon at Midway, and gave a two-pronged sermon: Enjoy this. But don’t be satisfied.

“It’s always awesome at this time of year to still be playing,” Berndsen said. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to compete every day. Going on to round four, it hasn’t happened in a couple of years here. We were just talking to them — that’s the expectation. The expectation isn’t to be an early (playoff) team.

“I want them to be able to enjoy it tonight, today, with their families, but know on Monday when you come in we’re still in a process, there’s still a task at hand, and the goal is still in front of us.”

With that 2-0 series victory over their Central Texas rivals, the Trojans (27-6) advance to next week’s Region III-3A semifinals against Diboll at a time and site to be announced. Lorena concludes another fine season with a 24-12 record.

It's the first trip to the fourth round for West since 2018.

The clinching game ended nearly 20 hours after it began, thanks to Mother Nature’s interference. The teams played through the top of the sixth inning Friday, with West building a 9-1 lead, before stormy skies forced the suspension of the contest until 2 p.m. Saturday.

The interruption did nothing to divert West’s focus. The Trojans showed some crisp pitching and defense in nabbing the final six outs they needed to wrap up the series.

“Early in the season when we play tournaments, you play a late game and come back the next day,” Berndsen said. “I’ve said it before and will keep saying it again, we don’t watch the scoreboard, we just play the game. We know when we’re losing, we know when we’re winning. We know how many outs there are, because we’re always paying attention. So it’s just the same thing — compete every pitch, compete every at-bat, don’t give in, because the guy on the other side of the field is trying to take something from you. Our guys did a great job.”

West’s grit was personified by junior Braxton Davis, who closed out the game on the mound for the Trojans. After opening the seventh inning by striking out Lorena’s Tate Robinson with a curvaceous breaking ball, Davis lost a bit of his command when he issued a walk and a hit-by-pitch to the next two Leopard batters.

Up to the plate stepped Lorena’s Tanner Liming. The Leopard third baseman gave Davis a tussle, working the count to 2-2 before fouling off six straight pitches. But Davis finally chucked a high fastball past Davis for the punchout, ending the battle. West closed out the win a batter later as Davis induced a game-ending popout from Landon Harris.

“He’s a guy who’s not going to give in,” Berndsen said of Davis. “He’s just going to keep going at it. He was struggling to put the ball in there at the end and finally got it in and got the swing and miss. All of our pitchers do this, but Braxton has been our guy who just comes in and cleans house for us when we need him to finish off games. I’m sure his role might change next year, losing so many senior arms, but they complement each other so well. That’s one reason why we’ve been so good this year. Now the bats just have to keep coming so we give our pitchers some breathing room.”

Davis said his approach was, “Just keep throwing strikes, he’ll miss eventually. Let the defense work.”

While Davis, who wears jersey No. 30, was working on the mound, the West fans occasionally called out, “Go get him, Dirty!” or “Keep battling, Dirty!”

As baseball nicknames go, it works. After all, some ballplayers don’t feel like they’ve really even played the game until they get their uniforms dirty.

“Dirty Thirty, that rhymes. We’ll stick with that if it works,” Berndsen said. “Gritty is a good word.”

For much of Friday’s portion of this game, the outcome hung in the balance. West led just 1-0 through three innings, and Lorena was still within striking distance after five innings, trailing 4-1. But then the Trojans cracked things open with a five-run sixth, highlighted by Easton Rinewalt’s RBI single and a two-run Lorena error.

Berndsen gave a thumb’s-up to the aggressive approach his hitters are taking in the batter’s box.

“Our approach has gotten better game after game after game,” Berndsen said. “We’re really seeing the ball well right now, and I hope that stays with us. It wasn’t a struggle, per se, but it was just one of those things where we had to get some guys buy in to the being-aggressive type of nature. There’s no reason to have to work a deep count when you can get good pitches to hit early. It’s just getting those guys to get in the box with some intent behind their at-bat. Right when they can get that pitch that they can impact, find the barrel with, not sitting there and trying to hit with two strikes.”

Following the game, Lorena coach Brandon Graves pulled his squad together for a lengthy, season-ending huddle. The Leopards were the fourth playoff seed out of tough District 19-3A, but scratched their way to the third round again after pulling out three-game series against Franklin in the bi-district round and Grandview in the area playoffs.

“Hat’s off to Lorena, great year,” West’s Berndsen said. “They’re coached very well, great young men over there. It’s a shame when you get two quality programs like that when someone has to go home, but right now I’m glad it’s us that is continuing to go on. Just wanting the older guys to enjoy their last couple of games here as a West Trojan, and the young guys to be learning for the future.”