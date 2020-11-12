West flattens Kemp in bi-district opener, 62-6

MESQUITE — The West Trojans overwhelmed Kemp in every area of their bi-district playoff game Thursday night. We're talking offense, defense and special teams, as West roared out to a 42-6 halftime lead en route to a 62-6 opening victory in the Class 3A bi-district playoffs.

The Trojans scored early and often, showcasing their wide variety of offensive and defensive weapons in a game that was never close after the opening moments of the playoff action at Mesquite's Memorial Stadium.

West never punted until three minutes remained in the game and gathered three turnovers. The Trojans never turned the ball over themselves in the opening playoff rout.

A fourth-quarter running clock shortened the game for West, but not the post-game celebration as head coach David Woodard held up the bi-district trophy won by the Trojans and then let everybody on the team touch it as a reminder of greater football success to come.

Team pictures on the field followed, then a group trot over to the West school band to sing the school song with the hundreds of fans who made the trip north to the Dallas-area for the impressive victory.