West girls deliver in clutch to thwart Lorena in overtime, 37-35

“I’m not real sure what it was, other than the fact that we knew going into the fourth quarter that we were still in it,” West’s Zuehlke said. “We did kind of relax a little bit. I wish I could pinpoint what it was. But we hit a 3, then we started thinking, ‘OK, we can do this.’ Got a little bit closer. Then we got to the next step, and we hit another 3 just to cut it a little bit closer. Once we hit that one that tied it up, from that moment on we really felt, ‘Hey, we can do this.’”

So, the game went to overtime, and for a stretch of that extra period it felt as though a second OT period might be inevitable. With 14 seconds to play, they were all knotted at 35. But then LeDane hit arguably the most difficult shot of the game, as she penetrated to the basket while well-defended by Lorena and tossed in what ultimately amounted to the game-winner with seven ticks on the clock.

“She hit the big 3 earlier and she got a charge earlier,” Zuehlke said of LeDane. “We’ve been really working on that dribble penetration, jump stop and go up. Hasn’t quite caught on totally, but she did a good job on that one. I know she’s capable of that, and she really stepped up big.”