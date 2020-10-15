West hits the jackpot with RB tandem tracking together

Janek has a jackpot-like number with 777 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. Kendrick has contributed 488 yards and six TDs. Watching their Hudl highlights, it’s obvious the two backs know where the crease is going to be and they punish anyone who tries to close it down. That’s attributed to the offensive line growing up in the last year.

“Our center is the oldest, he’s kind of the line leader — Landon Eubanks,” Kendrick said, starting a train of thought.

“Cash Fuller, he played last year as well with Luke Wines, Grant Sykora and Brock Klander,” Janek said, picking up the beat. “They were pretty young last year. Sophomores starting on varsity. But they got some experience and not to mention they’re big ol’ boys.”

Last week, Janek grinded out 119 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, while Kendrick produced 65 yards and a TD on 12 totes. That helped West claim a 14-6 win over Whitney. The week before things flowed a little better as they combined for 214 yards and 4 touchdowns on nine carries in a 55-0 of romp of Oak Cliff Life.