West LB Vanek, Groesbeck RB Smith win Player of the Week votes

Groesbeck running back Ma’Qua Smith and West linebacker Brandon Vanek claimed the WacoTrib.com Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week honors.
Super Centex football podcast: Mart vs. China Spring: Who you got? Plus Van Halen, Centex rankings and more
SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.
Support Local Journalism
Smith rushed for 282 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries to help the Goats defeat Eustace, 68-20. He received 810 votes in the poll, 432 more than teammate QB Allen Lewis in second place.
Vanek had an outstanding game in West’s 55-0 victory over Oak Cliff Life as he made 15 tackles with a couple of tackles for losses. He claimed 103 votes, 70 more than Bruceville-Eddy defensive lineman Hunter Diaz, who finished second in the defensive poll.
The Player of the Week polls are made up entries in the weekly Honor Roll. Coaches can nominate players for the Honor Roll each week by emailing Trib sportswriter Chad Conine at chad.conine@wacotrib.com. Nominees must be received by 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!