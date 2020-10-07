 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West LB Vanek, Groesbeck RB Smith win Player of the Week votes
0 comments
top story

West LB Vanek, Groesbeck RB Smith win Player of the Week votes

{{featured_button_text}}

Groesbeck running back Ma’Qua Smith and West linebacker Brandon Vanek claimed the WacoTrib.com Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week honors.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith rushed for 282 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries to help the Goats defeat Eustace, 68-20. He received 810 votes in the poll, 432 more than teammate QB Allen Lewis in second place.

Vanek had an outstanding game in West’s 55-0 victory over Oak Cliff Life as he made 15 tackles with a couple of tackles for losses. He claimed 103 votes, 70 more than Bruceville-Eddy defensive lineman Hunter Diaz, who finished second in the defensive poll.

The Player of the Week polls are made up entries in the weekly Honor Roll. Coaches can nominate players for the Honor Roll each week by emailing Trib sportswriter Chad Conine at chad.conine@wacotrib.com. Nominees must be received by 3 p.m. on Saturday.

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

Would China Spring and Mart be a reasonable matchup? How about La Vega and Midway? The Trib's Chad Conine and Brice Cherry dream up some interesting inter-classification duels in this week's high school football podcast at WacoTrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Centex football podcast: Crawford on the rise, big wins for McGregor and Waco High, Midway's debut, remembering Kristin Hoppa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert